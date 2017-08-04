Preliminary Report Finds Improvements in Ohio Tax Revenue Collections During July

By 44 minutes ago

This year, lawmakers were tasked with closing a near billion-dollar hole with the state budget.
Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Just one month ago the Ohio House, Senate and governor finished a marathon budget battle where leaders had to fill a $1 billion gap. Now the state is getting its first look at how the economy is shaping up for the next two years.

For the first month of the new fiscal year, a preliminary report shows in July, the state collected $29 million more in personal income tax revenue than expected - 5% above estimates. 

Last year, personal income tax revenue fell well below estimates for 11 months, ending $849 million short of projections. The fiscal year did end without budget cuts because of under-spending in other areas.

The revenues from sales taxes are still sluggish, lagging behind estimates by 3%. However, the commercial activity tax, or CAT, brought in $9 million more than expected.

Tags: 
Ohio budget
tax revenue
July preliminary report
Ohio tax revenue

In spite of tax collections coming in short for nearly all of the fiscal year that just ended, the state says it ended the year with a surplus.

Budget Director Tim Keen had predicted several times a positive ending balance for the fiscal year. And the state finished with what he wanted, a small cushion of just under $171 million. Keen says even though tax collections were nearly a billion dollars below estimates, a carryover balance from the start of the year helped.

Gov. John Kasich made a surprise appearance on the floor of the Ohio House on Tuesday. He told lawmakers to expect a tough budget because Ohio is on “the verge of a recession." But a report from his budget office doesn’t back up that claim.

For the fourth time in five months, the state has fallen short of predicted revenue. 

March’s personal income tax collections were down $203 million from what was expected. And overall income tax revenue for the year is off by more than half a billion dollars –  $615 million.