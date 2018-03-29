President Donald Trump Visits Ohio, Talks About Proposed Infrastructure Plan

President Donald Trump made a push for his infrastructure plan on Thursday in Northeast Ohio.

Speaking at a union training site in Richfield, Trump called on Congress to fund his proposal for $200 billion in spending, in hopes of triggering $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investment.

He addressed the crowd, which included heavy machinery operators, at the International Union of Operating Engineers training facility.

Trump on his hopes for the future

“Anything we can dream, you can build," Trump told the crowd.

"You will create the new highways, the new dams and skyscrapers that will become lasting monuments to American strength and continued greatness. You will forge new American steel into the spine of our country. You will cement the foundation of a glorious American future. And you will do it all with those beautiful, American hands – powerful hands, powerful heart, and powerful American pride…”

The infrastructure plan calls for $200 billion in federal spending plus $1.3 trillion in state and local financing and private investment.

The proposal has so far received a luke-warm response from lawmakers and state officials.

Today marks the president’s first public appearance in nearly a week.