President Donald Trump Visits Ohio, Talks About Proposed Infrastructure Plan

By 27 seconds ago

President Donald Trump, in a wide-ranging speech in Ritchfield, Ohio on Thursday, promoted his plan to leverage $200 billion in federal spending to $1.5 trillion in infrastructure upgrades through state, local, and private investments.
Credit WKYC

President Donald Trump made a push for his infrastructure plan on Thursday in Northeast Ohio.

Speaking at a union training site in Richfield, Trump called on Congress to fund his proposal for $200 billion in spending, in hopes of triggering $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investment.

He addressed the crowd, which included heavy machinery operators, at the International Union of Operating Engineers training facility.

“Anything we can dream, you can build," Trump told the crowd.

"You will create the new highways, the new dams and skyscrapers that will become lasting monuments to American strength and continued greatness. You will forge new American steel into the spine of our country. You will cement the foundation of a glorious American future.  And you will do it all with those beautiful, American hands – powerful hands, powerful heart, and powerful American pride…”

The infrastructure plan calls for $200 billion in federal spending plus $1.3 trillion in state and local financing and private investment.

The proposal has so far received a luke-warm response from lawmakers and state officials.

Today marks the president’s first public appearance in nearly a week.

Tags: 
President Donald Trump
infrastructure
Ohio

Related Content

Morning Headlines: FirstEnergy to Close Nuclear Plants; Trump Talks Infrastructure in Richfield

By & 9 hours ago
photo of entrance to FirstEnergy Solutions' Perry Nuclear plant
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 29:

Ohio's Sen. Brown Questions Where Federal and Local Money Will Come From for Trump's Insfrastruture

By Dec 18, 2017
Bridges in Ohio
WIKIMEDIA

President Trump is turning his attention this week to the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure overhaul he promised during his campaign. But Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator says the details are looking a lot different than candidate Trump promised.  

The White House won’t release its plan until next month, but some preliminary reports say the trillion-dollar program would actually mean $200 billion from the federal government with  the rest coming from private investment, state and local funds – and requiring cuts in spending on other domestic programs.