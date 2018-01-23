Priorities for Akron's Income Tax Hike Include Fire Stations, Roads, Police Training and Staff

Mayor Dan Horrigan says the priorities were determined in meetings with department heads.
Akron has released its spending plan for the additional money for public safety and roads raised from an income-tax increase approved by voters last year.

The increase is expected to raise $13 million this year. 

Mayor Dan Horrigan says the priorities include replacing one fire station, designing the replacement for another and repaving an additional 37 miles of road.


"I sat down with each of the department heads and the chiefs of the fire department and public works and the police department, and said, ‘OK, what do we need to do now? And what can we start to plan for in the future?’"

Horrigan says the plans also include replacing 50 police cars, additional police training and expanding public service staff.   

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan
Akron income tax
Akron budget

Akron Police and Fire Look Forward to Upgrades from Higher Income Tax

Dan Horrigan, Mayor Akron
Akron’s city income tax increase has passed by more than a two-to-one margin.

Mayor Dan Horrigan took to the podium to a broad cheer at Jack’s Irish Pub on Tuesday night. The quarter percent income tax increase is expected to generate $16 million for roads, police and fire and EMS. 

Asked what they’ll do first, both interim police chief Kenneth Ball and Fire Chief Clarence Tucker talked about safety. Tucker said the new revenue would toward another set of gear for firefighters, to protect against exposure to poisons and carcinogens.

Akron's New Police Chief Adds Officers and Hopes to Bring on More

Ken Ball and Dan Horrigan at December 20th news conference
Akron’s new police chief, Ken Ball, took the oath of office today, and talked about an overall vision for the department. He also addressed some immediate issues like staffing.