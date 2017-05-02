Private School Students Thank Ohio Lawmakers For Vouchers That Pay For Their Schooling

By 4 hours ago
  • photo of private school Statehouse rally
    Crowds gathered in front of the Statehouse (pictured) to thank lawmakers for budget actions that will help low-income families pay for school.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

More than 1,000 students, parents and leaders from private schools rallied at the Statehouse to thank lawmakers for money in the budget that helps low-income families pay for tuition.

Treajohn Richmond is an eighth-grader at St. Adalbert Catholic School in Cleveland. He credits state dollars for allowing him to attend school there, where he met leaders who helped him get into in a highly rated Catholic high school.

“They put in a word like you were their own. I don’t [think] the public school would have did that for me.”

Many at this rally say they want to send their kids to faith-based schools, but couldn’t without state dollars. And that funding is likely to continue with the Republican majority in the Statehouse.

Last week, public school supporters and Democratic former Congressman Dennis Kucinich gathered at the Statehouse to urge more money for public schools.

Tags: 
private schools
charter schools
Dennis Kucinich
Treajohn Richmond
school vouchers

Related Content

Kucinich Threatens to Sue Over Charter School Corruption

By Apr 24, 2017
photo of Dennis Kucinich
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The fight over school funding in Ohio has been going on for nearly three decades. One former Ohio congressman and former state lawmaker says he is exploring the possibility of launching another lawsuit against the state for the way it funds for-profit charter schools.

Dennis Kucinich says his legal team is looking into the way the state funds for-profit charter schools with public money. And based on what they find, Kucinich says he might bring a lawsuit over it. But lawsuit or not, Kucinich says the system for funding those schools is corrupt.

This Week In Education: Supreme Court Rules On Special Ed; Senator Slams Vouchers

By Mar 25, 2017

No rest for the weary in our weekly roundup of national education news.

Supreme Court rules on special education case

"I'm thrilled," said Amanda Morin, a parent and advocate with the website Understood.org, after the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in a case that could affect 6.5 million special education students. "Now I can actually go into a school system and say 'The Supreme Court has said, based on my child's abilities, he is legally entitled to make progress.' "