Pro-Gun Groups Sue Ohio Cities Over Bump Stocks Ban

A pro-gun group is taking two Ohio cities, Columbus and Cincinnati to court over their new gun laws. The dispute revolves around a ban on bump stocks.

Ohioans for Concealed Carry sues Columbus, Cincinnati

Columbus and Cincinnati banned bump stocks in the wake of last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Derek DeBrosse with Ohioans for Concealed Carry says those cities are out of line, citing Ohio Revised Code that says the state has sole discretion over gun laws in Ohio.

“Where we have a patchwork of laws so if Cleveland had a ban on AR-15 style firearms and Columbus didn’t, I live in Columbus where I have one and visit my family with that firearm in Cleveland, all of the sudden I’m committing a crime unknowingly.”

A bump stock is an attachment that essentially turns a semi-automatic rifle into an automatic weapon.

Cincinnati City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld stands by the ban arguing that, since a bump stock is an accessory and not a firearm, the ban doesn't violate state law.

