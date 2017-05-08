Pro-Life Groups Push a Bill That Would Ban Most Second Trimester Abortions

By 8 minutes ago

Ohio Right to Life says banning the two abortion methods are among its top priorities for this year, while NARAL Pro-Choice says the proposal is unreasonable.
Credit OHIO RIGHT TO LIFE/NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio

State lawmakers are considering a new bill that would ban a procedure commonly used in second trimester abortions.

Ohio Right to Life's Katie Franklin says the No. 1 goal of her organization this year is to ban the procedure that the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights says was used in 3,000 abortions in Ohio in 2015.

“It would prohibit dilation and evacuation abortions, which are the most common type of second trimester abortions occurring between 13 and 24 weeks of pregnancies.”

Kellie Copeland of NARAL Pro Choice Ohio says this bill is unnecessary and unconstitutional.

“They are trying to create a variety of ways for the Supreme Court to decide to outlaw abortions again.”

But Copeland says she thinks the state budget is too tight to spend money litigating this issue should lawmakers decide to pass it.

Tags: 
Ohio Right to Life
NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio
Katie Franklin
Abortion
Dilation and extraction

Related Content

GOP-Dominated Ohio Legislature Is Expected to Take Up Abortion Bans

By Karen Kasler & Jo Ingles Feb 12, 2017
Ohio Right to Life logo
Ohio Right to Life / Ohio Right to Life

The Ohio Legislature, which has the strongest Republican majority in half a century, is expected to take up a raft of anti-abortion bills that fell short last session.

A bill that prohibits and abortion after a Down Syndrome diagnosis is among the first expected to be reintroduced into the state Legislature, according to Ohio Right to Life. Also expected is a measure that would require humane burial or cremation of fetal remains.

Kasich Signs 20-Week Abortion Ban, But Vetoes the More Controversial Heartbeat Bill

By Dec 14, 2016
Montage of Statehouse protests
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed one controversial abortion ban and vetoed another one.

Kasich used his line-item veto power and struck the so-called “Heartbeat Bill," which would ban abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat could be detected. But he left the child abuse bill the ban was attached to intact.

If the heartbeat bill had become law, it would have been the strictest abortion ban in the country -- banning abortion in as little as six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant. Many critics  said  it was unconstitutional.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich Signed Abortion Ban That He Said He Wouldn’t

By Feb 6, 2017
John Kasich
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Gov. John Kasich made a somewhat surprising statement last week about a pair of abortion-related bills from last year’s lame-duck legislative session – one he signed and one he vetoed.

When asked by a reporter about his vetoes, Kasich had this comment about striking from a child abuse measure the six-week abortion ban called the “Heartbeat Bill.”