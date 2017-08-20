Proponents and Oppponents Argue Over Drug Price Relief Act Language

The group supporting the issue says the opposition's claim that taxpayers would have to cover legal fees is a lie.

The ballot language for issues voters will see during this November’s election has been finalized. One side is making sure to highlight a certain section of the language.

Opponents of the so-called Drug Price Relief Act, which forces the state to pay for drugs at a discount, argue that taxpayers would be on the hook for large legal bills. That includes paying the court fees for the California-based sponsors of the initiative.

But Dennis Willard, a spokesman for advocates of the issue, says that scenario is bogus.

“Let me say this clearly, that is a lie. An L-I-E, lie. Remember it’s the drug companies that will be suing and they’re the ones who will be bringing the Ohio attorney general and our side into court,” he said.

Opponents, who’re funded by big drug companies, say the proposal won’t work and would artificially raises drug prices for Ohioans not on public assistance.

