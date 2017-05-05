Proposed Health Care Plan Doesn't Sit Well with Ohio Senators

By May 5, 2017
  • Photo of Sen. Sherrod Brown
    Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) visits with labor groups in Columbus.
    Andy Chow / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The controversial attempt to repeal and replace the country’s health-care law is heading to the U.S. Senate where it’s expected to get much higher scrutiny than it did in the House. Both of Ohio’s senators are not happy with the current plan.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says the American Health Care Act hands out a giant tax cut for the wealthy while pulling back health coverage for 900,000 Ohioans.

Since the official score of the bill has not come out, the exact impact of the bill is still unclear. However, Brown does not believe the bill, as it’s currently written, will pass the U.S. Senate.

“Enough Republicans listen to Gov. Kasich and will say it’s not right to just pull their insurance away, but you know the overwhelming majority of [U.S.] House members did it,” Brown says. 

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman has also voiced his concern about what the bill and would do to the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who have coverage under expanded Medicaid.

Two of Ohio’s 12 Republican House members joined Ohio’s four Democrats in voting against it.

Tags: 
American Health Care Act
Health Care
Sherrod Brown
Gov. John Kasich

Related Content

Northeast Ohio Congressman Ryan Calls Substance Abuse Care Cut the Biggest GOP Health Plan Problem

By Kevin Niedermier Mar 24, 2017
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says as of this morning, neither Democrats nor Republicans know which way the vote on the GOP health care bill will go. But he says if it passes, it will hurt Ohioans who depend on Obamacare for pre-natal and mental health services, and those caught up in the opioid epidemic.

Northeast Ohio GOP Congressmen Split over Republican Health-Care Plan

By Mar 24, 2017
Dave Joyce's tweet
Twitter

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include Rep. Jim Renacci's decision to support the GOP bill.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Dave Joyce has come out opposed to the Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

Other Ohio Republicans who have refused to back the bill so far have been from the most conservative wing of the party. But Joyce is considered a moderate – a faction that's largely been mum.

Ohio House Questions Whether the Proposed Budget is Balanced After Heated Debate

By & May 2, 2017
photo of Ohio House chambers
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

It took nearly three hours for the Republican-dominated House to pass its version of the budget, with 12 Republicans voting against it, and four Democrats breaking with the minority party and supporting it.

The budget eliminates Gov. John Kasich’s 17 percent income tax cut and the tax hikes that would have offset it, and adds millions more to fight the opioid crisis and to schools.