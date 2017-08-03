PUCO Approves Emergency Surcharge for Youngstown Thermal Customers

The surcharge will affect more than 40 buildings in Youngstown's Business District.
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU

More than 40 buildings in Youngstown’s business district will pay extra for heating and cooling due to an emergency surcharge approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

The new charge will affect customers of Youngstown Thermal, which has been facing ongoing financial issues and is in receivership. The charges will vary by customer. The minimum is $100 with some paying thousands of dollars extra.

Matt Schilling is a spokesman for the PUCO.

“The commission is very much aware that this is not a long-term solution, nor is it one that we really like to have to do. But it is necessary for the immediacy of the utility being able to provide service.”

The surcharge will be reevaluated in the fall.

