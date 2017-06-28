PUCO is Examining Youngstown Thermal's Situation

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is looking at the finances of Youngstown Thermal. The privately owned steam plant supplies heat and cooling to about 50 buildings in Youngstown’s business district.

PUCO looking at Youngstown Thermal's finances

The 122-year-old steam generation operation has struggled financially for the past decade. Last week the local owners announced plans to sell Youngstown Thermal’s physical assets—possibly to the French company that bought Ohio State University’s steam system earlier this year for a billion dollars.

But, the PUCO says that decision sets off some alarm bells. Matt Shilling is the agencies spokesperson. “The PUCO is actively investigating that situation and exploring various options to see if there is something the PUCO can do to assist the utility. Ultimately the PUCO is concerned that utility customers are receiving safe and adequate service.”

Shilling says “what that help might look like is undetermined at this time.”