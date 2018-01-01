From Puppies to Pot: 2018's Possible Ballot Issues

By 3 hours ago

Other issues include Congressional redistricting and legislation affecting breeding and pet stores.
Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

For the next seven months, a few groups will be circulating petitions, trying to get enough valid signatures to put issues on the 2018 general ballot.

Advocates of Congressional redistricting reform are hoping to get a plan before voters next fall. But Ohio lawmakers are trying to get their own plan through the Legislature by Feb. 7 to put it on the ballot in May.

A full-out legalization of marijuana might also be on the ballot.

Animal rescue groups are collecting signatures to overturn a 2016 law that prevents cities from regulating pet stores and cracking down on irresponsible breeders.

Another potential ballot issue would allow low-level drug offenders to be released from prison and would direct the savings to treatment programs.

Because these are proposed constitutional amendments, they can only be on the November ballot, so backers need more than 300,000 valid signatures for each issue by July. 

Tags: 
election 2018
congressional redistricting
Ohio marijuana
drug laws
Ohio constitutional amendments

Related Content

Ohio Is At the Center of a National Debate Over Drawing Political Lines

By Dec 22, 2017
early voting 2012
ROMULUS MILHALTEANU / WKSU

In Ohio, state lawmakers and voting advocates are working on perhaps-competing plans to revamp Congressional redistricting. But ours is not the only state struggling with how political maps are drawn. A Wisconsin case is before the U.S. Supreme Court. A voter initiative is underway in Michigan. Lawmakers are debating change in Pennsylvania. And California has replaced politicians with a citizen commission. In the final installment of our series, “Gerrymandering: Shading the Lines,” WKSU’s M.L. Schultze looks at the efforts here and elsewhere.