Radio Host Files Defamation Suit Against Ohio Man Behind White Nationalist Website

The defamation suit centers on a series of fake tweets claiming the host as the mastermind of a terrorist attack.
Credit SUBODH CHANDRA / MUSLIM ADVOCATES

The central Ohio man who’s behind the white nationalist website The Daily Stormer has gotten a lot of attention since this weekend’s violence in Virginia. He’s now facing a defamation lawsuit filed in Columbus by a well-known Muslim comedian, columnist and radio host.

SiriusXM Radio host Dean Obeidallah says he’s received death threats since Worthington-native Andrew Anglin posted fake tweets about him on Anglin’s Daily Stormer site. Those tweets claim Obeidallah was the terrorist mastermind behind the Ariana Grande concert bombing in England in May. 

After this weekend’s events at a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Obeidallah says he and the group Muslim Advocates filed the lawsuit to hold Anglin accountable.

“I’ve defended anti-Muslim figures that put up posters in New York City that demonize Muslims. I will defend the Klan to have peaceful rallies. This goes beyond any discussions or opinions,” he said.

Obeidallah also notes the Daily Stormer has been linked to people involved in other high-profile killings, such as Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof.

