Ray Tensing Testifies in DuBose Case

By Tana Weingartner Jun 16, 2017

Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, testifies on the seventh day of his retrial.
Credit Cara Owsley / Pool

Ray Tensing testified in his retrial Friday. The former University of Cincinnati police officer said it was not his purpose to kill Sam DuBose but rather "to stop the threat." Tensing objected to early testimony by a video expert who disagreed with his versions of the events. 


I mean no disrespect to Mr. Fredericks, but he was not there experiencing what I was doing through.

Tensing said he's thought about the incident "every moment for the past two years" and has replayed it in his mind millions of times. Tensing talked about how he'd always wanted to be a police officer to serve the public. Assistant prosecutor Seth Tieger was not impressed, asking Tensing how he protected and served Sam DuBose. Closing arguments are expected Monday.

Tags: 
ray tensing
Sam DuBose

Related Content

Hamilton County Coroner Testifies in DuBose Case

By Tana Weingartner Jun 14, 2017
drawings of Dubose autopsy
CARA OWSLEY / TENSING TRIAL POOL PHOTOGRAPHER

The defense is slated to begin calling witnesses Thursday morning after the prosecution in the Ray Tensing retrial rested its case. 

Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Karen Looman testified Sam DuBose was killed instantly when the bullet from Tensing's gun severed his brain stem on a downward trajectory. 

“Would Sam DuBose would have any more thought after that bullet went through his brainstem?”

"No," Looman answered.

“Would he have any more purposeful moment of his arms and legs?”

"No," Looman answered.

Cincinnati Officer Offers Opinion in Tensing Murder Trial

By Tana Weingartner Jun 9, 2017
photo of Shannan Heine
CARA OWSLEY / TENSING TRIAL POOL PHOTO

A Cincinnati police officer offered a controversial opinion while testifying in the Ray Tensing murder retrial Friday. 

Sgt. Shannon Heine was describing how homicide detectives affect what charges are brought in officer involved shootings when she suddenly went straight to the central question of the Tensing murder trial.

Video of the Shooting of Samuel DuBose Opens the Retrial of University of Cincinnati Police Officer

By Tana Weingartner Jun 8, 2017
photo of Ray Tensing
CARA OWSLEY / POOL

Jurors in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for the shooting death of Samuel DuBose saw the body camera video of the shooting during the first day of proceedings.

Judge Puts Cincinnati Officer's Retrial on Hold to Consider Media Access

By Tana Weingartner May 30, 2017
JOHN MINCHILLO / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Then University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing is accused of murdering Samuel Dubose during a traffic stop. And earlier trial ended in a hung jury.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz sent potential jurors home early Tuesday, saying she wanted to wait on guidance from an appeals court on media access.

The jury will not see the Officer's Confederate Flag T-Shirt in Cincinnati Police Shooting Case

By Tana Weingartner May 26, 2017
Photo of the shirt that will not be used as evidence.
WVXU

The judge overseeing the Ray Tensing retrial is ruling out a controversial piece of evidence.

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing was wearing a Confederate flag T-shirt the day he fatally shot Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. But jurors in his retrial won't see that shirt.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz ruled the prejudicial value of the shirt far outweighs the probative value, and she's excluding it.