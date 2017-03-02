Rebates on a Key Overdose Antidote Are Extended for Ohio Agencies

By 12 minutes ago
  • photo of naloxone kit
    Amphastar's version of naloxone is meant to be administered via syringe by EMS teams.
    Wikimedia Commons

Ohio is extending a program that allows public agencies to get rebates on the opioid overdose antidote naloxone.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals gives the rebates for its version of the drug. It will continue to issue $6 rebates for every syringe sold.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says extending the rebate was necessary because of the rise of cheaper, more potent opioids like fentanyl and carfentanil.


“It many times takes more than one dose of naloxone to save someone. I’ve talked to EMS squads who have told me it’s taken eight to 10 times on some of the individuals who have overdosed. So that’s really been the big change that we’ve seen in the last year," DeWine said.

Under the agreement, Amphastar gives the rebates to the Attorney General’s office, which then distributes them to agencies like Project DAWN and law enforcement.

DeWine says if the price of naloxone increases, the rebate amount will rise proportionally to that increase.

Tags: 
naloxone
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Attorney General Mike DeWine
drug rebate
opioid crisis

Related Content

Ohio Attorney General Calls For Drug Education starting in kindergarten

By Feb 10, 2017
Photo of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine
Andy Chow / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state attorney general is calling for schools to disclose what kind of drug education they’re providing to students, from their first days in class through graduation from high school. 

Attorney General Mike DeWine has said educating kids is a key to fighting Ohio’s opioid crisis, which he says is the worst drug epidemic he’s ever seen.

Ohio Law Enforcement, Faith Groups And Community Leaders Gather To Discuss Opioid Epidemic

By Feb 15, 2017
photo of Fellowship Baptist Church
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

More people died in Ohio from an opioid overdose than any other state in the country in 2014, according to the latest national numbers from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Law enforcement, faith groups and other community leaders are trying to change that. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, they’re hoping that sharing as many ideas as possible can be a first step in overcoming the epidemic.

Police Learn to Protect Naloxone So They Can Protect Victims of Overdoses

By Oct 2, 2016
Narcan
CDC

Narcan, the medication that can offset the effects of opiates and revive overdose victims, is widely carried by area police, fire and EMT personnel.  But, with winter coming on, first-responders are having to learn more about the drug and how to handle it.

Heat is the issue. Too much or two little can ruin Narcan, also knowns as naloxone. So, emergency-response units are being trained in how to keep it ‘temperature-secure’ in cruisers, trucks and ambulances on blazing days or freezing nights.