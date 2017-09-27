Regardless of What Happens at the Federal Level, Ohio Residents Fear Loss of Medicaid Expansion

Faye Childs has been battling a rare form of cancer. She’s relied on getting health coverage through Medicaid and fears she would lose coverage if she goes back to work and the expansion is frozen.
Credit Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

There are renewed fears that state lawmakers will freeze Medicaid expansion in Ohio now that latest attempt to overhaul the federal health care law has folded.

The last time the House considered holding a vote to freeze Medicaid expansion through a veto override, Republican leaders said they would wait to see what kind of changes Congress might make on federal health care.

Faye Childs of Columbus who’s battling a rare form of cancer, is concerned that the issue is back on the table in the Statehouse and could threaten her coverage.

“Anytime my health care is being weighed on as an option when it’s not an option, it’s a necessity for me every waking moment and even every sleeping moment.”

Childs is covered under regular Medicaid, but fears she would need the expansion when she goes back to work. Gov. John Kasich vetoed the Medicaid expansion freeze in the budget. The House could take up an override vote as early as mid-October.

Tags: 
Health Care
Medicaid
medicaid expansion
Ohio budget vetoes
Veto override

