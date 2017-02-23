Renacci Considers Run for Governor

By 27 minutes ago

Congressman Renacci represents Ohio's 16th congressional district.
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU

The field of Republicans eyeing a possible run for governor is continuing to grow. Three statewide officials have already started raising money for their campaigns. A lesser-known candidate who might appeal to the far-right is also considering a run.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci says he believes there are too many career politicians around the country. The former management company owner says that’s why he joined Congress and why he’s weighing his options on a possible run for governor.

Renacci says there’s something enticing about taking up a role in another branch of government.

“Any time you’re an executive it’s different than being in the legislative position especially with 435 people that’s why I’m exploring all options to really be able to decide what’s best for me to be able to move forward and get something done for the people I represent.”

A number statewide elected Republicans including Attorney General Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor have announced they're running.  Secretary of State Jon Husted says he'll make a final decision about whether to run in the coming months.

Tags: 
Congressman Jim Renacci
Ohio Governor's Race
election 2018

Related Content

Ohio Supreme Court Justice O'Neill Considers a Bid for Governor

By Jan 4, 2017
photo of William O'Neill
TIFFANY O'NEILL SCULLEN

The only Democrat serving in statewide office says he’ll spend this year deciding if he wants to run for governor next year. 

O’Neill says he’ll make a decision to leave office and run or remain on the bench next January, or if Ohio’s former attorney general and current head of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau does sooner.

Democratic Activists Want Nina Turner to Run for Governor in 2018

By Dec 12, 2016
photo of Nina Turner
STATE OF OHIO / OHIO PUBLIC TELEVISION

Some backers of Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are turning their eyes to Ohio’s gubernatorial race in 2018. As Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, the group is focusing on Ohio's most-prominent Sanders' backer, Nina Turner.

One of the activists with Ohio Revolution, a group that backed Sanders, wants former state lawmaker Nina Turner to run for governor. Puja Datta is working to draft Turner, saying the former state senator from Cleveland is just what the Democratic party needs right now.