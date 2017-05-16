Rep. Kathleen Clyde Announces Her Bid for Secretary of State

By 37 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Kathleen Clyde says her campaign will focus primarily on concern for voter rights and limiting voter purges.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Democrats have their first official candidate running for statewide office other than the governor’s race. 

Democratic Rep. Kathleen Clyde of Kent is the first Democrat to announce her bid for Secretary of State in 2018, and really the first Democrat to announce a run for any down-ticket race.

Clyde wants to expand voting hours and automatically register people to vote. She’s been a long-time opponent of aggressively removing names from voter rolls and throwing out ballots with slight discrepancies.

“There are elections every year that are decided by one vote. Certainly when you are purging people’s votes or not counting all the ballots, that could mean the difference in those very close races,” she said.

So far Republican Rep. Dorothy Pelanda of Marysville is the only announced Republican candidate for Secretary of State, although Sen. Frank LaRose of Summit County has floated the idea.

Tags: 
Rep. Kathleen Clyde
Ohio Secretary of State
Dorothy Pelanda
Sen. Frank LaRose
voting rights
Voting fraud

Related Content

GOP State Rep. Pelanda Is Running for Secretary of State

By Mar 1, 2017

More candidates are coming forward to run next year, not just for governor but also other statewide offices. There’s now a race building for the state’s top elections chief in 2018.

House Majority floor leader Dorothy Pelanda of Marysville says she’ll run for Secretary of State. She’s stressing her experience as a small-business owner experience and her concerns about voter fraud, which she admits is minimal. She’s the first Republican to announce for this office.

Secretary of State Husted Sets Off His Campaign for Governor with Cleveland Speech

By Mark Urycki May 9, 2017
photo of John Husted
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Secretary of State Jon Husted has been on the campaign trail this week after announcing he’s running for governor. He told a group of about 50 supporters in Cleveland today that he can help Ohio “win the future.” 

The 49-year-old Jon Husted was a speaker of the Ohio House, but he spends more time talking about being a football star at the University of Dayton. He says it taught him how to win. 

Ohio Lawmaker Proposes Automatic Voter Registration

By Feb 10, 2017
photo of Rep. Kathleen Clyde
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A Democratic lawmaker is pushing to overhaul the voter registration system in Ohio by making it a system where people can choose to opt out of registering to vote rather than opting in. 

The plan automatically registers Ohioans to vote through a variety of channels such as using data from drivers’ licenses and high school enrollment.