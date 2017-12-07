Report: Ohio Focuses Too Much on Test Scores Instead of Student Progress

By Person: Ashton Marra 50 seconds ago

The Thomas B. Fordham Institute believes the state's report cards reflect upon poverty-stricken students unfairly.
Credit FORDHAM INSTITUTE

The Thomas B. Fordham Institute says Ohio’s school report cards are unfair to schools with high rates of poverty.

The education research and advocacy group released its recommendations to improve Ohio’s school report cards Thursday. In it, the group says the state focuses too heavily on test scores and not enough on student long-term growth, leaving high poverty schools with D’s and F’s.

Fordham’s Ohio Research Director Aaron Churchill says weighing a school’s grade more on student growth from year-to-year will help show which schools are truly improving academically.


“And part of that’s explained by what we’ve seen in research over the years where lower income students trail behind their higher income peers on state testing.”

Fordham also recommends Ohio reduce the number of letter grades contained on the report cards from the current 14 to 6.

Tags: 
Thomas B. Fordham Institute
report cards
poverty
Aaron Churchill

Related Content

Data Shows Correlation Between Education and Poverty

By Karen Kasler Aug 20, 2017
Classroom of empty desks
Karen Kasler / Statehouse News Bureau

Sixty percent of Ohio public school students living in poverty scored below proficient on required statewide tests, and the districts that have the lowest test scores have the highest percentages of poor students. That’s based on data from the Ohio Department of Education, and lawmakers are now studying the connection between education and poverty. 

Last month, the House Speaker's Task Force on Education and Poverty heard about the data on the achievement gap between students at different income levels. 

Education Advocacy Groups Want to Simplify School Report Cards

By Ashton Marra 21 hours ago
photo of report card
SHUTTERSTOCK

Two national education advocacy groups say Ohio could be doing better when it comes to its annual school report cards. Both groups say they’re too complicated.

 

In its review, the Data Quality Campaign says Ohio’s school report cards are written at a college reading level. And for the group's policy director, Brennan Parton, that’s a problem.

'State of Poverty' Report Is Cited to Defend Ohio's Low-Income Programs

By Mar 24, 2017
photo of Philip Cole
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A coalition of advocates for the poor have a new report on poverty in Ohio. They're using it to call on Congress to save multiple programs that would help low-income Ohioans.
 

U.S. Census Figures Show a Wide Gap in Ohio Median Incomes

By Dec 27, 2016
photo of money
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The latest Census figures show a wide gap in median family incomes in Ohio.

Overall, the numbers show median family incomes were highest in southern Ohio, in suburbs of Cincinnati and Columbus. New Albany made the top of the list, with a median family income of $221,148.

East Cleveland was at the bottom of the list, where the average family brought in $30,411. Even though Ohio’s median family income has risen 5 percent in the last three years, a third of Clevelanders still live in poverty.