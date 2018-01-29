Report Ranks Ohio Low on Driver Safety

A new report finds that Ohio is among the weakest states in the nation when it comes to driver safety.

Cathy Chase is president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. She suggests that Ohio upgrade its seatbelt law to a primary offense and require both front and backseat passengers to wear a seatbelt.

She also recommends passing a ban on texting while driving.        

“Even if the state does not have a law, these are best practices in terms of safety,” Chase says. “Everyone should buckle up on every trip; of course you shouldn’t drive while you’re impaired; you should always put the phone away when you’re driving, children should be properly restrained.”

