Report Shows Ohio Ranks Poorly in Poverty, Overdoses and Unemployment

By 38 minutes ago

Gavin Devore Leonard, One Ohio Now state director.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

During his final State of the State address, Gov. John Kasich said Ohio is the strongest it’s been in a generation. But a coalition of unions and health and human services organizations say they think they have the data to prove that’s not true.

Ohio is falling behind the rest of the country in several key economic, healthvand education components. That’s according to One Ohio Now’s annual State of Ohio report, which shows Ohio ranks near the bottom nationwide in overdose deaths, unemployment and the poverty gender gap.

The group’s Gavin Devore Leonard hopes Kasich sees a need for a policy change after looking at the numbers.

“He has shown a willingness to make changes when it comes to things like Medicaid expansion and gun control that when the data is there that he’ll make a shift. We think it’s been 13 years of trying tax cuts (that are supposed) ... to lead to growth in Ohio; we’re just not seeing it," Devore Leonard says. 

The report shows Ohio is excelling in health insurance coverage, pre-kindergarten enrollment, and bridge maintenance.

Tags: 
One Ohio Now
Unemployment
Overdose deaths
poverty

Related Content

Ohio Gov. Kasich's Focuses on Values in His Final State of the State

By Jo Ingles and Andy Chow Mar 7, 2018
IDEASTREAM

Gov. John Kasich gave his final State of the State speech last night, at Otterbein University in his hometown of Westerville. He didn’t unveil any new programs but he did talk about values.

Kasich’s State of the State speech was political potpourri. He didn’t talk about any one subject for more than a few minutes. He quoted philosophers and theologians from Plato to Martin Luther. He talked about secular humanism and religion and its role in his life. He was reflective.

Group Calls for More Investment in Ohio's Public Services

By Apr 3, 2017
photo of Gavin DeVore Leonard
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

As Gov. John Kasich prepares to deliver his State of the State address, a coalition of union and community groups is pointing out ways that Ohio is trailing the rest of the nation.

One Ohio Now says data it compiled from several sources shows Ohio ranks near the bottom nationwide in infant mortality, hunger, and the gender wage gap.

The group blames a series of tax cuts and shifts that leaves Ohio with less money.

CDC Says Overdose Deaths Continue to Climb in Ohio

By Feb 13, 2018
A photo of opioid pain pills.
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

It’ll be a while before the state puts out new official numbers on Ohio’s deadly opioid crisis. But the federal Centers for Disease Control says it has new stats that show the epidemic is nowhere close to slowing down.

The Average Life Expectancy Figure For Americans Drops Again

By Dec 22, 2017
Statisticval Analysis on National Health Issues
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention says in 2016 drug overdose deaths rose so dramatically that they affected statistics on life expectancy in the U.S.   

Report Shows a 33 Percent Increase In Drug Overdose Deaths As Kasich Rolls Out Prescription Rules

By Aug 31, 2017
photo of John Kasich
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A total of 4,050 people died of drug overdoses last year in Ohio. That's a third higher than the previous year. And while Gov. John Kasich is rolling out more ways to crack down on painkiller prescriptions, critics believe there’s an obvious resource that’s not being used to combat the opioid crisis. 

Doctors can no longer write single prescriptions for powerful painkillers for longer than seven days for adults and five days for kids.

Gov. John Kasich urges for doctors to realize the part they can play in reducing opioid addiction in Ohio.