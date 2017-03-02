Report Shows Steadily Climbing Graduation Rates, Lower Test Scores in Cleveland Public Schools

By Mark Urycki Mar 2, 2017
  • stock photo of open books on table
    The Cleveland Plan aimed to close or replace failing schools and give schools more autonomy.
    PEXELS

The organization created to assess Cleveland’s unique public school system has issued its third report and found mixed results. The public/private group called the Transformation Alliance finds progress in the Cleveland Plan that allows the mayor to oversee the city schools in cooperation with 17 charter schools.

The report finds there are more high quality preschools, and at the other end, more students are graduating high school.  A dismal 56% graduation rate in 2012 has gone up each year to 69%.  

Cleveland student scores dropped in standardized tests last year, but students statewide also did worse with the new state tests. Clevelanders scored below state average on the ACT college entrance exam, but they did show improvement as even more kids took the test. 

On the plus side, Alliance director Piet van Lier says the high school graduation rate has gone up for the fifth year in a row, ACT college entrance exam scores have improved, and fewer of those students need any remediation help in college.

“Those are pretty significant changes.  And again if you look at what’s happening with the ACT, and the graduation rate, I think it starts to paint a picture that students are leaving high school and they’re better prepared," Van Lier said.

Van Lier says the Alliance is still pushing for better teachers and administrators and more high quality preschools to help improve student performance in Cleveland.

“To some degree we see that as a vote of confidence right?  Along with the vote for the levy renewal in the fall,  another vote of confidence to say things are working, there’s some public confidence, people are returning to the schools," he said.

While some education experts say high poverty districts like Cleveland can’t be expected to perform at the state average, Van Lier says the Alliance will still use that as its goal.    

Tags: 
Transformation Alliance
Piet van Lier
ACT
standardized tests
StateImpact Ohio

Related Content

Ohio Has a New Test to Replace PARCC

By Mar 24, 2016
AIR web site
AIR

  After a whirlwind of controversy surrounding last year’s standardized test known as PARCC, the state is ready for a new testing season with a whole new assessment.

The PARCC test was scrapped after just one year following complaints over the time spent on testing, the delay in results and questions about how the test was developed.

Ohio Releases Its State School Report Cards With Lower Grades

By Sep 15, 2016
photo of report card
SHUTTERSTOCK

The state school report cards are out and -- just as leaders warned -- the grades are much lower than usual, with just a fraction of Ohio’s districts scoring top grades in a key area: student test scores. 

Just two dozen out of the 600-plus school districts in the state of Ohio received A’s in the category that measures student test performance.

Standardized Science Test Scores Are Up in Ohio

By Michelle Faust Oct 28, 2016
photo of Ohio school report cards
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

New scores on a national education assessment report show that, on average, Ohio students are ahead in science scores. StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust reports the National Assessment of Educational Progress Science scores were released this week.

More  fourth and eighth graders in Ohio are passing the standardized science test—41 percent and 38 percent respectively—compared to the national average.