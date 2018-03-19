Republican Debates Unlikely Before Primary

The Ohio Democratic Party will soon announce its fifth debate with its four major candidates for governor. But it’s starting to look like there won’t be one between the Republican candidates for that office.

Candidates talk about more debates

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor has said on Twitter that Attorney General Mike DeWine is scared to debate her because of what she calls his liberal record on the 2nd Amendment, immigration and conservative judge appointments. DeWine, who is leading in polling and fundraising, won’t directly say he won’t debate, but says he and Taylor have appeared at dinners, forums and other party events several times.

“Look, I’m not afraid to be on the same stage. I like Mary. A good discussion is fine, and we’re going to be doing that in the days ahead. But we’ve already done it, as I said, seven or eight times.”

When asked by email if there will be any debates in the governor’s race or between Jim Renacci and Mike Gibbons, who are running for US Senate, a spokesman for the Ohio Republican Party responded simply, “I’ll be sure to let you know.”