Republican Lawmaker Sponsors a Bill to Allow Ohio Schools to Opt-Out of Common Core

By May 19, 2017

In addition to allowing schools to create their own educational standards, the bill also makes changes to graduation and teacher evaluations.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A  bill in the state Legislature would give local school districts more control over curriculum.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Andy Thompson, would allow local school districts to eliminate the use of Common Core state standards and permit them to implement new standards instead. Thompson says the idea is to give local schools and teachers more control over their classrooms in the wake of many federal and state requirements.

“And if those teachers are hamstrung, and really can’t apply the time to make the difference for students, then we are really hurting ourselves long term.”

There’s one caveat – the local replacement must meet the state’s minimum requirements. The bill also makes changes to graduation requirements, teacher and principal evaluations. 

Tags: 
Ohio schools
Andy Thompson
common core

Related Content

Ohio Education Department Looks for More Public Input on Common Core

By Mark Urycki Nov 30, 2016
photo of Ohio Department of Education
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Department of Education is asking the public to weigh in on state standards for school pupils. The heart of the state criteria was adopted five years ago as part of the Common Core standards used by many states.  But now that teachers have had a few years to work through them, the Department is open to some revisions. 

New Bill Addresses Confusion Over Ohio's 'Value Added' Report Cards

By Apr 26, 2016
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Lawmakers are pushing for the state to take a closer look at the state report cards for school districts. But some are questioning the motive behind the review. 

The new school report cards switched to an A-F grading system a few years ago in hopes of becoming easier to understand. But students, parents, school administrators and even lawmakers are still having some trouble knowing just exactly what the report cards are saying.

Ohio Department of Education Wants the Public to Comment On Its Standards

By Mar 27, 2016
photo of Common Core opponents
ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The state wants Ohioans to speak out on what they want students to learn in school.

The Ohio Department of Education is looking to revise state education standards, which were implemented in 2010, and it wants input from the public through an online survey.

The department’s Jim Wright says this is a crucial step.

Educators Adjust Test Results in the Wake of the Opt-Out Movement

By Feb 15, 2016
Logo of PARCC
PARCC

This time last year, frustrated parents spurred a movement by pulling their kids out of the annual standardized tests. That has prompted state education officials to release more information with this year’s school report cards.

Last year Anne Brengman, a mother of two boys, says she faced a dilemma. 

“I think a big part of the problem is most parents don’t know what’s going on at school,” she says.