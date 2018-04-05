Republican-Sponsored Gun Bill Introduced at Ohio Statehouse

A new bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that includes gun control measures backed by Gov.  John Kasich. This time, a Republican is sponsoring it. 

Republican Representative Mike Henne says the bill creates a “red flag” law that keeps violent people from getting guns.

“You know when the governor is right, he’s right. I don’t always agree with him but when he’s right, he’s right and he’s dead right on these issues.”

Democrats had proposed their own “red flag” bill weeks ago. This new legislation also includes eliminating armor piercing ammunition. And it requires gun purchases be entered into the statewide law enforcement database. Henne has had NRA backing as a candidate and lawmaker. He says these are common sense goals that everyone, including the powerful gun lobby, can support.

