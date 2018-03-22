Republicans Mary Taylor and Mike DeWine Begin an Ad War in Their Race for Governor

By 10 minutes ago
  • A still from an ad in favor of Mike DeWine
    A still from an ad in favor of Mike DeWine over Mary Taylor: "Unfit. Unqualified."
    MikeDeWineforOhio / Youtube

There may not be any debates in the Republican primary for governor. Instead, the two candidates are going back and forth in TV ads.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor was first, spending $700,000 to air ads going after Attorney General Mike DeWine’s past votes in the US Senate allowing immigrants to receive Social Security and on trade with China, and his failing grade from the NRA.

“President Trump is right on immigration, guns and China. Mike DeWine – wrong on all three.”

DeWine countered with an ad buy that’s said to be similar, blasting Taylor for scandals involving departures on her staff and use of the state airplane and rumors of her light work schedule.

“Mary Taylor – unfit and unqualified.”

DeWine’s campaign has also set up a website with links to articles that go with the ad.

Tags: 
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine
Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor
Republican primary
Ohio governor

Related Content

Republican Debates Unlikely Before Primary

By Mar 19, 2018
photo of Attorney General Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Democratic Party will soon announce its fifth debate with its four major candidates for governor. But it’s starting to look like there won’t be one between the Republican candidates for that office.

Taylor Backs Off Claim She Won't Support DeWine if He's the GOP Pick

By Feb 15, 2018
photo of Mary Taylor
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

One of the Republican candidates for governor is pulling back an earlier statement in which she said she wouldn’t vote for her primary opponent if he becomes the party’s nominee.  Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked with Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor about her comment.

In an interview last week, Taylor said she wouldn’t vote for Attorney General Mike DeWine if he wins the primary. She now has backed off that a bit with this clarification.

Ohio GOP Endorses DeWine Over Taylor in Governor's Race

By Feb 9, 2018
photo of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Republican Party has voted to endorse Attorney General Mike DeWine as their gubernatorial candidate. DeWine’s running against Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor, who had very strong words for how the endorsement process went down.