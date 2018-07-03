Rezabek Will Resign from Ohio House to Become County Judge

A Republican state representative is resigning to fill a judicial seat..

Rezabek resigning from Ohio House

Gov. John Kasich has appointed Jeff Rezabek to serve as a juvenile court judge in Montgomery County, filling the post created with the death of Judge Nick Kuntz.

Rezabek, who is expected to resign from the House on July 11th, wasn’t seeking re-election because he was already running for the judicial seat. And this appointment gives him the opportunity to run as the incumbent. House Republicans have not yet announced their plans for filling Rezabek’s seat, but they could appoint J. Todd Smith, the Republican who is running for that post.

He’s set to face Democratic Montgomery County Commissioner Dan Foley this November in what is being considered a competitive race this year.