Richard Enty of Akron Metro RTA Placed on Administrative Leave

26 minutes ago
The Executive Director of Akron Metro RTA has been suspended after the transit agency’s board of trustees voted to place Richard Enty on paid administrative leave.

The board met in a special session at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, then went into executive session for about an hour.

“The only public vote that the Board took was on a motion to place Executive Director Richard Enty on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation," board attorney Karen Adinofi said. "The motion passed.”

The investigation has to do with Enty and former board president Saundra Foster being named last week in ethics complaints filed by the board with the Ohio Ethics Commission.  Enty is accused of doing favors, loaning money and providing gifts for Foster while she was negotiating his contract with Metro RTA.

Richard Enty
Metro RTA
public transit

