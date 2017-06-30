Rock Hall and Jonathan Demme Bring the 'Power of Rock' to Cleveland in a New Experience

By 1 hour ago

Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris (left) and Deep Purple's Glenn Hughes (a 2016 inductee) were on hand to launch the Power of Rock Experience.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveils its $9 million "Power of Rock" theater Saturday, which features a seat-rumbling film of inductees by director Jonathan Demme.

The new theater is bathed in purple light and dwarfed by speaker columns, which ties in with Prince closing the 12-minute film with his now-legendary performance of The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” The short film is the centerpiece of the “Power of Rock” experience. Lead designer Christian Lachel says visitors will see footage they’ve never seen before from 32 years’ worth of induction ceremonies.

“Even though you may have seen the Prince piece before on YouTube, if you go in and actually look at the cut and you look at the different cameras, a lot of these have never been seen by the public. There’s just shots that would make no sense, but emotionally they made sense.”

Jonathan Demme is best known for "Silence of the Lambs," "Philadelphia" and the Talking Heads' documentary "Stop Making Sense." His short film on Rock Hall inductees was his final work before he passed away from cancer earlier this year.

Glenn Hughes, bassist for 2016 inductees Deep Purple, was on-hand for the preview, and said the theater helps showcase the healing power of music.

“I know for a fact that this extremely incredible place that I’m standing in right now changes the lives of many people around our planet. And I’m so honored to be part of this establishment. This is the Power of Rock experience: let you freak flag fly.”

The Power of Rock is the gateway to a set of interactive exhibits in which visitors can share their stories. The backlit glass walls featuring inductees' signatures have been retired, and will be replaced with a new exhibit in time for next spring's induction ceremony in Cleveland.

Tags: 
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Glenn Hughes
Deep Purple
Greg Harris
Chris Connor
Prince

Related Content

State Lawmakers Propose Tax Credits for Music Recording

By May 14, 2017
listening to rehearsal
Roger Mastroianni / Cleveland Institute of Music

Given the success of Ohio’s Motion Picture Tax Credit, Ohio lawmakers are now trying to offer the same treatment to music recording.

State representatives have introduced a bill to give a 25 percent tax credit to musicians who use Ohio recording studios for projects costing more than $10,000. The bill will have an annual cap of $1 million in credits and a per-project cap of $75,000.

State Rep. Kent Smith, one of the bill’s sponsors, says the legislation is perfect for Ohio because of the state’s musical assets.

Rock Hall Exhibit Looks at 50 Years of 'Rolling Stone,' Down to the Cigarette Butts

By May 8, 2017
photo of John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Rolling Stone
ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE

A new exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame looks back at five decades of pop culture as covered by “Rolling Stone” magazine.

“The Supremes’ Greatest Hits” was the No. 1 album in the country the day “Rolling Stone” first hit newsstands on Nov. 9, 1967.

The exhibit features covers from hundreds of issues, including the first one – a promotional still of John Lennon from the film “How I Won the War.” Curator Karen Herman says it was a major task deciding what to include.

Akron, Cleveland Events Honor What Would Have Been David Bowie's 70th Birthday

By Jan 4, 2017
photo of David Bowie
RCA Records

Two events in Akron and Cleveland this month will mark what would have been David Bowie’s 70th birthday. Thomas Mulready -- founder of IngenuityFest and the website, CoolCleveland – will present a multimedia look at Bowie’s entire career this month.

Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey and ELO Will Be New Members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Dec 20, 2016
photo of Rock Hall artists
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for the Class of 2017.

This year's class includes several first time nominees -- such as Yes, Journey and the Electric Light Orchestra -- all of whom have been eligible for years.

Grunge rock pioneers Pearl Jam will be inducted in their first year of eligibility, which is defined as 25 years after an act releases its first record.

Rounding out this year's class are Joan Baez and rapper Tupac Shakur.

Fifty Years Ago, The Beatles Played Cleveland One Last Time

By Dec 1, 2016
photo of Beatles 1966 concert poster
BEATLESBIBLE.COM

Fifty years ago today, The Beatles played Cleveland for the second -- and last -- time.  The band's show at Cleveland Municipal Stadium on August 14, 1966 was part of their final tour.  Just 15 days later, they would give up touring forever following a show at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park.  Their tour that year was marred by backlash to John Lennon’s comment that the group was “bigger than Jesus,” as well as noisy, sometimes unruly crowds