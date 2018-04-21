In Rocky River, Ivanka Trump Promotes the Republican Tax Plan

By Annie Wu Apr 21, 2018
  • photo of Ivanka Trump, Jovita Carranza, Rob Portman, Jim Renacci
    Ivanka Trump was joined by (from right) U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza, Sen. Rob Portman, and Congressman Jim Renacci during her stop in Rocky River.
    IVANKA TRUMP / TWITTER

In front of an invitation-only audience largely of small-business owners in Rocky River yesterday, Ivanka Trump promoted the Republican tax reform law ahead of the midterm primary election.

Trump said simplifying the tax code was “critically important” to her father’s administration.

“Because simplicity ultimately democratizes the tax code. It’s the people who can afford the lawyers and the teams of accountants who get the benefits of the loopholes in an overly complex and burdensome system. So simplifying it, knowing the vast majority of people will opt for the standard deduction is very important and was a priority for the administration.”

Trump was joined by U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza, Republican Sen. Rob Portman, and Congressman Jim Renacci who’s seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall.

Trump ended the event with an anecdote about her inquisitive son when he learned her travel plans early this morning. He said, “Rocky River? He’s like, ‘Do they have good fly fishing there?’”

She said next time, she’s bringing him to Rocky River.

U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza
Sen. Rob Portman
Rep. Jim Renacci
Ivanka Trump
Republican tax cuts

Related Content

Portman Maintains a Bill Protecting Mueller's Investigation Could be Unconstitutional

By Apr 17, 2018
Photo of Rob Portman.
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is doubling down on his doubts about a bill that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller.

Portman says that his understanding of the bill — which would prevent President Trump from firing Mueller unless it went through a three-judge panel — could be unconstitutional.

Despite his opposition to the bill, he maintains he supports Mueller finishing his investigation.

What the Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Mean for One Ohio Manufacturer

By Adrian Ma Mar 8, 2018
photo of Workers at Whirlpool's manufacturing plant in Clyde.
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION / WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

Manufacturers who make products with steel and aluminum are expected to see their costs rise after President Trump's tariffs go into effect. But Whirlpool Corp., which makes washing machines at a plant in Clyde, may come out clean.

Ryan Says GOP Plan is Just the Newest Incarnation of Trickle-Down; Portman Says It Will Be a Boon

By Oct 31, 2017
Congressman Tim Ryan
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Northeast Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan says he’s awaiting the release of the details tomorrow  before passing judgment on the GOP tax cuts. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, he says if the past is a prologue, he has big reservations.

Ryan says what he’s heard about the Republican plan so far would add $1.5 trillion to the deficit and mean steep cuts to programs like Pell grants for college that boost the middle class. And he says the whole plan is built on trickle-down economics—a premise called into question during the administration of President George W. Bush.

U.S. Sen. Brown Expects GOP Pay for Tax Cuts by Cutting Retirement, Health, Education Programs

By Dec 20, 2017
photo of Sherrod Brown
WKSU

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown sees a litany of immediate problems with the tax package Republicans have passed and President Trump plans to sign. But he says he has bigger concerns for the future. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more.

Brown acknowledges average middle-class families in Ohio will see tax cuts next year. But he maintains those will dissipate over the next few years. And he predicts Republicans will use a ballooning deficit to go after health, education and retirement programs many Ohioans rely on.  

Fifth Third Bank Announces a Wage Hike, Bonuses After GOP Tax Bill Passage

By Adrian Ma Dec 21, 2017
photo of Fifth Third bank
FIFTH THIRD BANK

Business experts are reacting to a decision by Fifth Third Bank to raise its minimum wage to $15 and give most of its employees a $1,000 bonus. The Cincinnati-based company says it wants to share some of the savings it will get under the GOP tax bill.

But Deborah Mitchell, who teaches marketing at the Ohio State University, says don't expect the bank's move to turn into a movement. 