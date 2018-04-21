In Rocky River, Ivanka Trump Promotes the Republician Tax Plan

In front of an invitation-only audience largely of small-business owners in Rocky River yesterday, Ivanka Trump promoted the Republican tax reform law ahead of the midterm primary election.

Ivanka Trump in Rocky River

Trump said simplifying the tax code was “critically important” to her father’s administration.

“Because simplicity ultimately democratizes the tax code. It’s the people who can afford the lawyers and the teams of accountants who get the benefits of the loopholes in an overly complex and burdensome system. So simplifying it, knowing the vast majority of people will opt for the standard deduction is very important and was a priority for the administration.”

Trump was joined by U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza, Republican Sen. Rob Portman, and Congressman Jim Renacci who’s seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall.

Trump ended the event with an anecdote about her inquisitive son when he learned her travel plans early this morning. He said, “Rocky River? He’s like, ‘Do they have good fly fishing there?’”

She said next time, she’s bringing him to Rocky River.