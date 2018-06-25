Rollback of Renewable and Energy Efficiency Standards Could Cost Ohioans

  • The Ohio Senate votes on a package that will cut the renewable requirements for Ohio power producers by a third.
    ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A bill that would overhaul the way Ohio mandates the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency is likely to get a vote in the Senate this week. 

The bill would take the amount of renewable energy the state requires to be on the grid and cut it by a third. The measure gives more companies the ability to opt out of energy efficiency standards.

Robert Kelter with the Environmental Law and Policy Center says companies that opt out will end up spending more money on their electric bills, which will have a ripple effect on all Ohioans.

“It would allow energy customers who really don’t have the knowledge or the expertise about energy efficiency to make the efficiency investments that they should be making,” Kelter says.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce defends the opt-out provision, arguing that it allows companies to make energy decisions based on marketplace demands.

