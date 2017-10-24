Rosenberger Might Run for Ohio Auditor, Which Would Pit Him Against Faber

By 1 minute ago

House speaker Cliff Rosenberger speaks to reporters after budget vote.
Credit Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau

The term-limited leader of the Ohio House of Representatives is thinking about running for a statewide office.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he’s thinking about running for state auditor.

“Over the course of the last few weeks, I’ve had a lot of conversations of folks across the state and I’ve been very humbled and appreciate their calls and I’m seriously considering it at this point.”

Former state Senate President and current Rep. Keith Faber has already announced he's running. If Rosenberger runs, he'd go up against Faber in the primary. Former Congressman Zack Space is the only declared Democrat running for auditor.

Tags: 
Cliff Rosenberger
Ohio Auditor
Ohio House of Represenatives
Keith Faber
Zack Space

Related Content

Ohio GOP Leader is Optimistic About a New Panel Reworking How Congressional Districts Are Drawn

By Oct 12, 2017
house speaker cliff rosenberger
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives is optimistic a new panel looking at ways to reform congressional redistricting will be able to come up with a good solution soon. 

Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says the four members of the bipartisan panel are ready to work on a new plan to draw the Congressional map.

Ohio Legislative Leader, Faber, Is Running for Auditor

By Jan 31, 2017
Yost and Faber
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The 2018 campaigns are getting underway, with another Republican lining up a run next year. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Former state Senate president and now Rep. Keith Faber confirms what many observers suspected – he will be running for statewide office.

“We had discussions about attorney general, and candidly, looking at it, I think the auditor is a good fit for my background at this time.”