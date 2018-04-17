Rosenberger's Resignation Has People Lining Up for the Ohio House Speaker's Job

Rep. Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell, left) and Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
Credit OHIO HOUSE

The sudden resignation of Speaker Cliff Rosenberger – after reports the FBI is looking into his travel records – has left the top leadership role in the Ohio House up for grabs and those who would like the job are lining up.

Speaker Pro Tem Kirk Schuring has said the 65-member Republican caucus is still discussing when a vote will be held for a new speaker, who would serve through the end of this year. But House Finance Committee Chairman Ryan Smith says when it happens, he’s ready.

“I think if there’s a speaker’s election in the near future, I’m confident I have the votes," Smith says.

Smith and former speaker Larry Householder have been angling to hold the position next year, since it would be open because Rosenberger was term limited. Smith and Householder are both up for re-election but considered likely to win. Among the representatives who won’t be coming back but are said to be interested in the short-term speaker’s job is Dorothy Pelanda, but she won’t talk about it.

“No comment at this time," Pelanda says.

Calls to Householder were not returned.

Related Content

Ohio House Speaker Moves Up Resignation, Effective Immediately

By Apr 13, 2018
Rep. Cliff Rosenberger
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger's resignation is now effective immediately. Rosenberger had previously announced he would stay on the job until May 1. Rosenberger is still maintaining his innocence in the face of an FBI inquiry.

The FBI is said to be interested in Rosenberger’s international travel last year with some lobbyists connected to payday lending. 

Governor, Lawmakers React to News Of FBI Inquiry into Ohio House Speaker

By & Apr 10, 2018
A photo of Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) talking to reporters following a House Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday.
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich says he doesn’t know much about the FBI’s inquiry into activities involving House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. 

Details of the FBI’s inquiry and whether they are carrying out an official investigation has yet to be confirmed. Kasich says he doesn’t know anything about it.

FBI Raises Questions about Ohio House Speaker's Trip to London

By Apr 10, 2018
Photo of Cliff Rosenberger
The Ohio House of Representatives

Lawmakers are returning to Columbus after spring break amid mounting questions about the House Speaker and an FBI inquiry into activities he may be involved in.  

The nature of the FBI inquiry is still unspecified, but sources suggest that Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s international travel last year may have raised eyebrows – including a trip to London along with two lobbyists from the title lending industry, which has an interest in legislation that would put strict interest rate caps on payday lenders.