The Rover Pipeline Gets Partial Go-Ahead From The Feds

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved letting the Rover Pipeline project in Ohio go forward, at least partially. 

Alan Wenger, Attorney at Law
Credit Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell, LLD

Rover plans to take natural gas from the Utica shale to Canada and filed for certification from the federal agency in 2014. Approval was held up when the company razed a historic house near one of its proposed construction sites in Carroll County. And the certificate just issued is limited. 

“The blanket certificate was not issued" says energy attorney Alan Wenger, "because of their screwing around with this building. This was right in the order. “

Wenger says Rover can’t begin general construction, but FERC OK ‘d movement on another front.

“Their certificate allows them to proceed with lawsuits, basically to get an injunction to take people’s property.”

While Rover has reported getting signed easements from most property owners along its route, there is still some opposition to the pipeline.  

