RTA Announces Cost-Saving Cuts to Cleveland Buses and Trains

By Matt Richmond 8 hours ago

RTA General Manager Joe Calabrese with member of the board during a December meeting.
Credit MARY FECTEAU / IDEASTREAM

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will start cutting service in March, the first in a series of cost–saving measures coming over the next year. The first round of cuts will mean fewer buses and trains in operation.

At RTA’s board meeting Tuesday, General Manager Joe Calabrese announced reduced frequencies along routes. The changes vary, but along some routes, buses that came every 15 minutes will be 20 or 30 minutes apart.

The changes take effect March 11 and are expected to save $4 million. Transit advocates like Gloria Aron urged the board to reconsider the cuts.

“Cutting our resources is not the only alternative you have.”

RTA’s board could put a sales tax increase on the ballot, but have yet to start the process. Board members emphasized lobbying state legislators for increased funding. In March, the board will consider the rest of the plan to reduce the agency’s budget by $20 million.

Tags: 
Greater Cleveland RTA
Joe Calabrese
mass transit
pubilc transit

Related Content

Ohio Public Transit Systems Will Get A Small Funding Boost After Huge Revenue Loss

By Dec 16, 2017
photo of COTA bus
ACESHOT1 / SHUTTERSTOCK

State and county leaders have been trying to figure out how local governments can patch up a big budget hole. The loss in revenue occurred when the federal government took away the ability to tax Medicaid managed-care providers. Ohio lawmakers reached a compromise but it falls far short of filling the gap.

House and Senate members agreed to divvy up $50 million as a one-time fund meant to help local governments transition away from the now abolished tax.

Transit authorities attached piggyback taxes to that tax, which brought in about $207 million annually.

Public Transit Gains, Loses In New State Budget And Proposed Federal Budget

By Apr 3, 2017
Picture of aCleveland RTA bus
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Ohio’s newly approved transportation budget includes a 33 percent boost in funding for public transit, but that’s not as much as the agencies could lose in the future.

The new budget increases the funding by $10 million, which is down from the $30 million boost that was originally proposed by the state Senate. The state is also losing the $34 million in Medicaid sales tax revenue that would go to public transit in 2019. And at the federal level, President Trump’s proposed budget would cut the Department of Transportation’s funding by 13 percent.

A New Plan May Replace the $200 Million Public Transit Lost in the Ohio Budget

By Sep 28, 2017
Rosenberger, Kasich and Obhof
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State lawmakers overrode six of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 budget vetoes. But one headline-making veto may survive – the one that stops a plan to ask the federal government to increase the tax on managed-care organizations. 

The $4.1 Million MetroHealth-Cleveland RTA Naming Rights Will Pay For System Improvements

By Apr 1, 2017
Picture of aCleveland RTA bus
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has sold naming rights for its W. 25th Street bus route in Cleveland.

MetroHealth will pay about $4 million over the next 25 years for the route, which ties together all of its campuses, including the main campus on W. 25th. RTA spokeswoman Linda Krecic says the funds will go toward new signs and new 40-foot, clean diesel buses this fall. The money will also go toward more efficiencies in the future.