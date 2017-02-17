RTA Awaits Another Extension to Work Out What Happens With Buses on Public Square

  • RTA wants another extension from the FTA to avoid a $12 million fine
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is hoping the  Federal Transit Administration will provide more time to find a solution to the Cleveland Public Square bus issue.

The FTA has set a deadline Tuesday for RTA to reopen the square to bus traffic or face a $12 million fine. That date is an extension from the original Jan. 19th deadline.  The federal agency contends that the closure violates a funding agreement for a Cleveland transit project. The city closed the square to buses last summer citing safety concerns, particularly possible terrorist attacks with vehicles. RTA spokeswoman Linda Krecic. 

“If that extension is granted we will be working with the city jointly to implement some safety and traffic measures in order to see if the square can be opened to bus traffic.”

The measures are aimed at increasing pedestrian safety with more signs, additional efforts to deter jaywalking, and more bus driver training.  RTA says the closure costs the transit system extra money for rerouting buses. 

Studies Cite The Benefits of Reopening Public Sqaure to Buses

Public Square street
Two studies conclude that reopening Superior Avenue to bus traffic through Cleveland’s Public Square would reduce RTA travel time and improve safety.  But the city isn’t convinced its terrorism concerns have been fully assessed.

Buses going through Public Square on Superior Avenue would save a minute or more travel time compared to going around, according to an independent consultant’s traffic study.

Joe Calabrese, general manager for the RTA, says a separate security study found no  increased risk of a terrorist threat.

Jobs Doubled on Cleveland's HealthLine Since The Major Transit Project Was Completed

A new study finds the jobs along Cleveland’s HealthLine corridor have nearly doubled since the state-of-the-art transit route was completed in 2008.   

The Debate Over Convenience and Safety Continues as Cleveland Public Square Remains Closed to Buses

The wrangling continues over the decision by the City of Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s to close Public Square to buses to reduce the odds of a terrorist attack. If it remains closed, the Federal Transit Administration says RTA must return $12 million from an agreement that helped build the Euclid Corridor HealthLine.

Cleveland Mayor Calls on FTA to Consider Terror Threats in Public Square Bus Restriction

Cleveland Mayor Frank  Jackson calls the Federal Transit Administration’s $12 million fine against RTA over the closure of Public Square to buses premature.  

Cleveland RTA Negotiates Superior Avenue Closings with Federal Transit Administration

Public Square street
Cleveland’s Superior Avenue running through Public Square will remain closed to traffic.  The city and the Regional Transit Authority will have to get the federal government on board with the plan.

The Federal Transit Administration gave RTA millions of dollars in 2004 for the Euclid corridor transportation project also known as the Health Line.  