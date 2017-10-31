Ryan Says GOP Plan is Just the Newest Incarnation of Trickle-Down; Portman Says It Will Be a Boon

By 1 hour ago

Tim Ryan says the tax-cuts are a new incarnation of trickle-down economics that haven't worked.
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Northeast Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan says he’s awaiting the release of the details tomorrow  before passing judgment on the GOP tax cuts. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, he says if the past is a prologue, he has big reservations.

Ryan says what he’s heard about the Republican plan so far would add $1.5 trillion to the deficit and mean steep cuts to programs like Pell grants for college that boost the middle class. And he says the whole plan is built on trickle-down economics—a premise called into question during the administration of President George W. Bush.

“We cut taxes twice primarily for the top income bracket and that was supposed to let the economy take off. And that was the slowest, most stagnant growth in that decade since the Great Depression. So cutting taxes for the top bracket does not mean investments into communities like ours.”

Ryan’s district includes the Mahoning Valley, an area of the state that swung from heavily Democratic to President Trump last fall. He says the swing was motivated by promises of reinvestment in core industries, wage growth and affordable healthcare for all – none of which he believes the tax package will address.  

Sen. Rob Portman says the big changes in the tax package will stimulate wages.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

But Ohio's Republican Sen. Rob Portman -- a deficit hawk -- says he believes proposed GOP tax cuts will not increase the deficit nor force Draconian budget cuts.

Portman says that’s because a key piece of the tax package that’s to be unveiled tomorrow is a change in corporate taxes that will encourage businesses to remain and grow in the U.S.

“These are huge changes in the way we tax internationally, the way we tax companies, the way we tax small businesses, the way we provide more funding for the middle class to be able to get that money into the economy. And I’m confident when I look at this that we will have slightly higher economic growth because of that and that will actually lead not just to us being deficit neutral, but actually reducing the deficit.”

Portman says one provision in the proposal he objects to is cutting the tax exemption for retirement savings, and he believes that will be changed.

Tags: 
Rep. Tim Ryan
Sen. Rob Portman
Republican tax cuts
Deficit

Related Content

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Sponsors Wage Boost Bill

By Sep 13, 2017
TIM RYAN

Democratic Ohio Congressmen Tim Ryan has announced he’s co-sponsoring of a bill that would give working families a wage boost.

The Grow American Incomes Now, or GAIN Act would expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to allow more families to be eligible to receive its benefits. Ryan believes that this is an essential piece of tax reform that would help those who “want a hand up, not a hand out.”

Ohio Democrat Cautiously Supports Trump's Renegotiation of NAFTA

By Aug 15, 2017
TIM RYAN

The Trump administration is to begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement tomorrow and has the qualified support of Ohio Democrats like Congressman Tim Ryan. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, issues like transparency, labor rights and the environment may erode that support.

Ryan and Portman Offer Different Fixes for Obamacare

By Jul 18, 2017
President Obama signs the AFA
WIKIPEDIA

As the Republican plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act crumbles in the Senate, an Ohio Democratic congressman and Republican senator are talking about fixes for the program. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, they have different ideas on what those fixes should be.

Portman Lobbies to Keep Tax Incentives for 401(k)s in the GOP Tax Plan

By M.L. Schultze 2 hours ago
ROB PORTMAN
SCREEN CAPTURE

Ohio’s Republican Sen. Rob Portman says he believes the GOP tax plan will encourage growth, stimulate wages and would at least NOT add to the deficit. But, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, there’s one part of the package he’s fighting.