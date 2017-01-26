Sanctuary Cities in Ohio May Lose Federal Funds

  • Historic Oberlin College Building
    On its website, Oberlin College says it accepts applications from all students, regardless of immigration status.
Cities like Oberlin, Lorain, and Dayton could be affected by President Trump’s executive order threatening to cut off federal funds to sanctuary cities.

Oberlin City Councilman Kelley Singleton says it’s too early to tell what impact the president’s order would have on his city. The extent of the funding cuts, as well as the federal grants involved, aren’t clear. And according to Singleton, most of Oberlin’s federal funding is distributed by the state.

“Is the federal government going to say, ‘OK, Ohio. Here’s your money, but none of it goes to Oberlin’? Is that how it’s going to work? I just don’t see how that’s going to be possible."

Singleton also notes that Oberlin’s police force is never asked to disregard federal law. He says it’s up to the feds to determine whether someone is in the country illegally.

Oberlin City Council passed a resolution in 2009 which prohibits Oberlin police from asking witnesses or victims of crimes for their immigration status. Singleton says that practice will continue.

“We were a stop on the Underground Railroad, so we’ve actually been a kind of sanctuary city for over 200 years. So this is nothing new for us," Singleton said.

Immigrant Contributions to Ohio Are Highlighted in New Study

By Aug 3, 2016
Council President Kevin kelley
Foreign-born residents make up just over 4 percent of Ohio’s population, and immigration proponents say that number needs to grow. A new study released today highlights the economic contributions immigrants make statewide. 

Ohio's Immigrant Picture Differs From What's Painted Nationally

By & ROBERT WANG & CRAIG KELLY Sep 12, 2016
 Donald Trump’s biggest applause line at rallies in Ohio continues to be a promise: “Don’t worry; we’re going to build a wall.”

It’s a line that oddly resonates in a state where the experience with immigration is far different from most of the country.

Ohio has only about a third the national average when it comes to the percentage – 4 percent -- of foreign-born people living here. The state ranks 12th from the bottom. And of that tiny group of immigrants, fewer than one-in-five is here without the necessary papers.

A 'Mixed' Family Tells What It's Like When One Member Lives In U.S. Illegally

By Feb 20, 2016

