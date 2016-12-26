Scarabs Cleaned Up After Dinosaurs and Inspired Ancient Peoples

By 3 minutes ago
  • The scarab beetle, such as this Kheper subanaeus from South Africa, has long fascinated humans. New research shows that they originated much earlier than thought, during the age of dinosaurs.
    View Slideshow 1 of 7
    The scarab beetle, such as this Kheper subanaeus from South Africa, has long fascinated humans. New research shows that they originated much earlier than thought, during the age of dinosaurs.
    ALEJANDRO SANTILLANA / UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS
  • A large scarab statue sits at the temple of Amun at Karnak. The scarab is among the oldest Egyptian deities.
    View Slideshow 2 of 7
    A large scarab statue sits at the temple of Amun at Karnak. The scarab is among the oldest Egyptian deities.
    FLICKR CC
  • A dung beetle in typical head down stance rolls its dung ball away for burying.
    View Slideshow 3 of 7
    A dung beetle in typical head down stance rolls its dung ball away for burying.
    AMY GOLDSTEIN / FLICKR CC
  • Dr. Nicole Gunter is invertebrate collections manager at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and one of the world's experts on dung beetle evolution.
    View Slideshow 4 of 7
    Dr. Nicole Gunter is invertebrate collections manager at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and one of the world's experts on dung beetle evolution.
    JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU
  • CMNH has dung beetles from all over the world in its collection. These specimens were collected more than a century ago in South America.
    View Slideshow 5 of 7
    CMNH has dung beetles from all over the world in its collection. These specimens were collected more than a century ago in South America.
    JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU
  • This beautifully carved scarab statue is on display at the British Museum.
    View Slideshow 6 of 7
    This beautifully carved scarab statue is on display at the British Museum.
    FLICKR CC
  • Ancient Egyptians began producing scarab amulets in large quantities during the middle kingdom, and they remain popular today.
    View Slideshow 7 of 7
    Ancient Egyptians began producing scarab amulets in large quantities during the middle kingdom, and they remain popular today.
    FLICKR CC

The animals around us have long influenced our spiritual beliefs. For ancient Egyptians, the humble scarab beetle represented the passing of the sun across the sky, as well as the promise of redemption and rebirth.

In this week’s Exploradio, WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair looks at the mythology surrounding scarabs and meets a Cleveland researcher who has turned back the clock on their origins.

The basement of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is a trove of random animal parts, crowned with dim cases filled with feathers, skulls, bits of bone, and stuffed specimens. It's also a working lab. 

Dr. Nicole Gunter at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is the first to use DNA analysis to show that dung beetles originated between 110 and 120 million years ago during the age of dinosaurs.
Credit LAURA DEMPSEY / CMNH

Rows of movable cabinets hold drawers containing thousands of neatly pinned insects ready for study.

It's where the invertebrate zoology collections manager, Nicole Gunter, is pouring over a case of squat beetles.

“Most people don’t realize how pretty dung beetles can be; we have metallic green, metallic blue, metallic reds.”

They are beautiful, both exotic and familiar, with hunched backs and powerful-looking legs sporting wavy combs. Gunter points to the distinctive club-shaped antennae that places them in the scarab family, "almost like a little reindeer horn.”

They're dung beetles, nature's clean-up crew.

Gunter is one of the world’s leading experts on dung-beetle evolution, and she’s  clearly also one of a long line of scarab devotees. 

“Dung beetles are fascinating. Over history there have been lots of different cultures that have used dung beetles as gods or deities.”

The scarab as god
More than 5,000 years ago, Egyptians found inspiration for a complex theology by watching scarab beetles roll balls of dung across the desert sand.

The Egyptian god Khepri is one the oldest deities. Khepri helped move the sun god Ra across the sky, and was associated with royalty, reincarnation, and redemption.

“For the Egyptians, that was symbolic of the sun moving across the sky,” says Gene Kritsky, author of "Insect Mythology" and a biology professor at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati.  Kritsky studied scarabs in Egypt as a Fulbright scholar.

He says the Egyptians believed the hardworking beetle labored to keep the cycle of days flowing for all of creation.

“This was a daily reminder of the importance of the sun god to the ancient Egyptians.”

Scarabs lay their eggs in buried dung balls and adults emerge fully formed from the ground, a symbol of life’s victory over death.

Over time, scarab amulets worked their way into all aspects of Egyptian life, they served as messengers for mercy in the afterlife and as everyday good luck charms.

“They’re like the Bic pen of ancient Egypt," says Kritsky, "they served important symbolic religious meaning, but also everyday utilitarian roles.”

A tasty addition to dinosaur dung
Back in Cleveland, Nicole Gunter has uncovered the even more ancient origins of the scarab beetle.

Dung beetles, also called tumblebugs, take many spills as they roll their dung ball away for burying.
Credit HEATH WINDCLIFF / FLICKR CC

Using sophisticated DNA analysis, she found that dung beetles first appeared more than 100 million years ago. That was long before the large mammals they clean up after today appeared on the scene.

Gunter speculates that "of course the only other solution was dinosaurs” as producers of the requisite dung. But it wasn’t just any old dinosaur dung that gave rise to dung-eating beetles.

Gunter says something new was going into the front end of dinosaurs that made what came out the other end palatable for scarabs.

“This maps really, really well to what we know about angiosperm or flowering plant diversification. So this is the time period where they start to dominate the ecosystem.”

Dung beetles flourished with the rise of flowering plants, and after dinosaurs died out, they began cleaning up after mammals and have been going strong ever since.

Too much dung? No worries
Our story doesn’t end there. Gunter says Australians in particular owe a debt of gratitude to dung beetles. She says the by-products of widespread sheep and cattle ranching made life unbearable for people Down Under.

"There were so many flies around that you couldn’t really enjoy time outside in summer.” That is, until the government began importing European dung beetles to tidy up the mess.

From the sacred and spiritual, to the down and dirty, humans have had a unique relationship with dung beetles for more than 5,000 years.

Like the scarab pendants sown into mummy wrappings, the dung beetle holds a special place next to our hearts.

Tags: 
Exploradio
CMNH
Nicole Gunter
Scarab beetles
cleveland museum of natural history

Related Content

Cleveland Natural History Museum Sorting Out Sci-Fi Movie Facts and Fiction

By Sep 5, 2016
Reel Science logo
Cleveland Museum of Natural History

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is wants to help science fiction movie fans understand what is true science and what is poetic license in their favorite films. This week the museum will start hosting a series of  sci-fi movies followed by a discussion with an expert on the film’s subject matter.

Animals Can Take the High Road at the New Perkins Wildlife Garden at CMNH

By Sep 2, 2016
LAURA DEMPSEY / CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

The first phase of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s $150 million centennial makeover is wrapping up with the opening this weekend of the new Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center and Woods Garden.

The two-acre exhibit features around 100 native Ohio animals in a setting that allows them to explore a series of overhead trail ways.

WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair takes us on a tour.

Akron's Synapse Art Series Explores the Intersection of Art and Science

By Dec 12, 2016
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

An ongoing series at the University of Akron brings-in artists who are breaking down barriers between art and science.

In this week’s Exploradio, WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair explores how the Synapse series is changing the way we view both disciplines.

How to Find the Dinosaur Lurking Inside Your Chicken

By Jan 20, 2016
photo of Jack Horner
JEFF ST.CLAIR

 

Not all dinosaurs went extinct 65 million years ago. In fact, they’re still all around us. Birds are dinosaurs, and evidence for that toothy ancestry is growing.

In this week’s Exploradio, WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair explores local efforts to understand the dino/avian connection, and a plan to engineer a very early bird.

In the first Jurassic Park movie, a flock of ostrich-like dinosaurs race past when suddenly a giant T-Rex leaps out and snags one.

What You Need to Know About This Year's Perseid Meteor Shower

By Aug 3, 2016
Perseid meteor shower
WIKIMEDIA

  Astronomers are predicting the peak of this year’s Perseid meteor shower will take place the night of August 11th.

The annual shower will be easiest to see after moonset that night.

Jason Davis, planetarium director at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, says this yearw will be an eventful one.

Discovering How Common Foods Can Kill at "The Power of Poison"

By Vivian Goodman Jun 17, 2016
POISON DART FROG
T. GRANT / American Museum of Natural History

  What we eat keeps us alive, but an exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History shows that even ordinary foods can be killers.

In today’s Quick Bite, WKSU’s Vivian Goodman explores “The Power of Poison.”

The American Museum of Natural History in New York designed “The Power of Poison” exhibition to share with museums across the country. The exhibition looks at poison as a force of nature as well as at its role in human history. And a lot of it concerns food.

Schreckengost Sculptures Find a New Home at Natural History Museum

By Aug 12, 2016
LAURA DEMPSEY / CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

For more than five decades, visitors to the Cleveland Zoo’s elephant enclosure were greeted by massive sculptures of extinct pachyderms.

Those once familiar sculptures are seeing new life at an institution across town.

Created by Cleveland artist Viktor Schreckengost in 1955, the panels featuring a mammoth, mastodon and their calves, were removed during the zoo’s 2008 remake of the elephant pens and put into storage.