Schuring Says Ohio Lawmakers Are Coming Closer to a Fix for Unemployment Compensation

By Andy Chow 22 hours ago

Rep. Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) tells a group of reporters that his bill to change the unemployment compensation fund is still moving through committee.
Credit Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

The bill to change the way money is put into the fund the state uses to pay benefits to unemployed workers is taking another step forward this week. But it has yet to pick up support from labor or business groups.

Republican leaders in the House say the clock is ticking for lawmakers to do something about the state’s unemployment compensation fund, which they say would dry up quickly in the event of a recession.

Stark County Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring says that’s why they’re moving forward with his bill, which would increase how much money companies pay into the fund while decreasing benefits to workers.

“This is a bill that’s going to require sacrifice so no one’s going to pat us on the back and say, 'Jjob well done.’ But it’s something that the state of Ohio needs," Schuring says. 

Although labor and business groups still oppose the bill, Schuring believes they’re closer to reaching a compromise.

Tags: 
Kirk Schuring
unemployment compensation
Unemployment benefits

Related Content

Stark County's Rep. Schuring Says He's Trying for a Labor-Business Balance with Unemployment Funds

By Dec 6, 2017
Kirk Schuring
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A controversial bill intended to shore up the fund the state uses to pay unemployment benefits might be moving forward soon. The bill’s sponsor says it’s a high wire act between labor and business groups.

The plan would require employers to pay more into the unemployment compensation fund while also requiring some buy-in from workers. This is all an attempt to bring the fund to solvency ahead of any impending recession.

House Split Over Unemployment Compensation Bill

By Oct 26, 2017
Photo of House Republican leaders
Andy Chow / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio is trying to stabilize its unemployment benefit fund, which went deeply in debt to the feds in 2008,. And both business and labor leaders agree it needs an overhaul. But they have mixed feelings over a plan state lawmakers are considering.

Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring took the ideas he heard in a working group among labor and business leaders and put them into a bill.

He notes both sides have things they like and don’t like in it.