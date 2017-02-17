Scientific Conference Planners Concerned About Immigration Policy

As immigrant communities across the U.S. watch the battle over President Trump's administration ban, there is also concern among some scientists and medical groups.

They say there should be a welcoming atmosphere for the thousands of international researchers and students who attend conferences every year in the U.S. and help shape medical and technical advances.

Many scientific, academic and medical groups signed onto a letter urging the president to rescind his original immigration executive order.

The American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world's largest general scientific society, is part of the group. This week, it's holding its annual conference in Boston.

"We typically have about 5,000 scientists from all over the world," says spokesperson Tiffany Lohwater.

Lohwater says more than 50 countries are represented at the annual meeting. She fears the restrictions favored by the president would not only disrupt lives and careers but could also stifle scientific progress.

"There's a lot of concern in terms of sharing information among scientists and students as well because students are often big parts of these conferences," she says. "But they won't have the most updated information. They won't be able to participate in the same way as their peers."

At this point, it's too early to tell what Trump immigration policy might prevail and the impact it will make. But some technical groups are already looking to hold their conferences elsewhere.

In a blog post, the Internet Engineering Task Force, an international organization that works to make the Internet run smoothly, said it was too late to change its venue for next month's convention in Chicago. But the organization said it may reconsider holding its future meeting in the U.S.

In May, about 17,000 people are expected to attend a medical conference in Chicago with a strong international draw. Professor Grace Elta heads the conference on digestive disorders and says a handful of international attendees — who are not from the designated countries in the Trump ban — canceled after learning about the president's initial immigration order.

"You know, is that just the tip of the iceberg?" she asks. "We don't know. Remember the purpose of this meeting is sharing science, patient care. It's critical to bettering the health of mankind."

Earlier this month, about 850 people gathered at Chicago's McCormick Place for Emerge, a conference for planners of faith-based meetings and events.

David Wright, one of the organizers, calls the controversy over the president's immigration policies both a challenge and an opportunity.

"To prove ourselves again and what we stand for as far as inclusiveness, as far as not being afraid of strangers who look different and talk different," he says.

College student Simeon Ferguson, originally from Ethiopia, was adopted when he was 3, and says he sees nothing wrong with Trump's travel ban.

"I feel like these are just to stabilize our security as a country," he says.

At Chicago's auto show, electronics engineer Wieslaw Poplawski feels conflicted.

He's a naturalized citizen who came to the U.S. from Poland on a student visa years ago. He said he agrees with the scientists and others urging the president to alter his immigration approach.

While he doesn't think there's a vast anti-immigrant sentiment in the U.S., he argues that if we roll up the welcome mat, America will lose.

"Our image kind of goes down, you know: open door America, friendly people," he says. "Now we don't look very friendly."

That's why the scientists and others who sent the letter to the president say they are ready to assist his administration in crafting a policy that ensures safety while continuing to attract international scientific talent.



ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Increasingly, police departments are turning to military-grade surveillance tools to help fight crime - a trend that worries privacy advocates. A new investigation by CityLab, which is part of Atlantic Media, documents the spread of tools that let police collect cellphone data. CityLab reporter George Joseph joins me in the studio now. Welcome to the program.

GEORGE JOSEPH: Thanks for having me.

SIEGEL: And you we're looking at the 50 largest police departments in the country. What did you find out about the use of these tools?

JOSEPH: Well, we found through public records requests that the majority of the largest police departments across the country have primarily two types of devices - cellphone-interception devices, which are used to grab our phone data, such as our call logs and text logs out of the air, and cellphone-extraction devices, which are used when police have phones in their possession to actually suck up content from our phones, such as deleted messages, deleted photos, Google location history - that type of thing.

SIEGEL: One of the tools you write about is called a dirtbox. Describe a dirtbox.

JOSEPH: So a dirtbox is a favorite tool of the NSA and the military. And what it does is it can be put in a plane or a helicopter to fly overhead - for example, over a protest - and it can track almost 10,000 phones at once and also scoop up your text messages, your phone calls - like, really intimate types of data that we haven't really seen in use in the domestic circle before.

SIEGEL: And is the rationale for police using a device like a dirtbox - is it for combating ordinary crime? Is it counterterrorism? Is it crowd control? What would you say?

JOSEPH: Well, for the use of these cell-site simulators in general, which is the larger sort of term for these tools, police really like them because they give them a lot of data that can then allow them to do things like, in the future, look for suspect leads and witness leads. So the more data you have, the more powerful you're able to sort of analyze a crime scene and look retroactively at a community and what crimes are happening.

SIEGEL: To the extent that I'm concerned about privacy, I find this a little worrying. On the other hand, to the extent that I'm concerned about terrorism on native soil and having police departments that have to deal with it, perhaps I should be reassured that they have these tools.

JOSEPH: Well, certainly, if your opinion is that police need to have as much data as they possibly can to fight terrorism or to find suspects, then these tools are great because they allow us to take so much information and thus sort of map out our social networks - figure out who our friends are, where we've been - very intimate data. But it's sort of leading us to a new threshold of power where, you know, in the past, this type of information would've taken weeks for a whole team of police just to acquire. Now it takes a few keystrokes.

SIEGEL: Are police department's use of these tools - is it governed by law?

JOSEPH: Yes, to some degree, it's governed by law. But the laws are often very locally specific. So it's not one clear federal sort of guideline for how these tools should be used.

SIEGEL: And in the course of your reporting, have you come up with claims of great success that police have made based on their use of these tools?

JOSEPH: Certainly. I mean, when you look at the usage logs that police put out from time to time about the use of these tools, we see them using it for, for example, kidnapping cases, for armed-robbery cases - that sort of thing, which a lot of people would support the use in. We also see them for things that seem like much lower crimes like cellphone robberies and that type of thing.

And the question is, if police are using these very powerful tools for very low-level crimes also, not just for extreme emergencies, what's then happening to the innocent people whose data is then being searched constantly? And we've also seen in past reporting that these tools are mostly being used in African-American and low-income communities. So it's not a shared burden that everyone in society is sharing in terms of being searched by these tools.

SIEGEL: Could somebody who's very concerned about her privacy or somebody who's a very savvy criminal, download something to thwart these devices?

JOSEPH: To some degree, you can use certain apps that help protect you, such as Signal. That's something a lot of people are turning to. But to other degrees, just having a phone in general is always going to be providing some data trail. So for those who are particularly concerned about being followed or tracked, most people advise you, don't carry a phone on you at all times.

SIEGEL: CityLab reporter George Joseph, thank you very much.

JOSEPH: Oh, appreciate it. Thank you.