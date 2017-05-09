Secretary of State Husted Sets Off His Campaign for Governor with Cleveland Speech

By Mark Urycki 3 minutes ago

Ohio Secretary of State John Husted is one of at least four Republicans expected to run for governor in 2018.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Secretary of State Jon Husted has been on the campaign trail this week after announcing he’s running for governor. He told a group of about 50 supporters in Cleveland today that he can help Ohio “win the future.” 

The 49-year-old Jon Husted was a speaker of the Ohio House, but he spends more time talking about being a football star at the University of Dayton. He says it taught him how to win. 

Husted explains that he is a conservative who wants Ohio to be liberated from the federal government by being able to spend federal dollars “the way we want.”

“And if we had the ability to innovate our health-care programs, our job-training programs, our poverty programs, we’d do better."

States may get the ability to innovate health coverage under Trumpcare -- the House-passed replacement for the Affordable Care Act -- although Husted says that’s still up in the air.

“The one thing I do know is that when I’m governor we will cover pre-existing conditions," he said.

Husted says he’s a believer in school choice and would work towards closing the funding gap between rich and poor districts. But he wouldn’t say if that means expanding vouchers for private schools.

"I want to make sure kids have access to a quality school to get a quality education and I don’t have any bias about where that happens.”

Husted calls education “the great equalizer.” 

