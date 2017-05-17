Sen. Frank LaRose Becomes the Second Republican to Announce Secretary of State Run

By 46 minutes ago

Sen. Frank LaRose has been expected to announce his run for a few weeks. One of LaRose's ideas for the position would be to cut some weekend early-voting hours.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Just a day after the first Democrat entered the race, a second Republican announced he’ll run for Secretary of State. That potentially sets up a tough primary between two established lawmakers.

Republican Sen. Frank LaRose of the Akron area had been expected to join the race for weeks. He’s focused on elections issues in the Senate, perhaps most notably passing online voter registration.

LaRose’s candidacy could set up a challenging primary fight with Rep. Dorothy Pelanda of Marysville, who was the first in the race in March.

“Competition sharpens our edge and makes us better at what we do. So I embrace that if that comes (though) I hope to avoid it. As far as what I think about the representative, I think she’s a good woman, a dedicated public servant, I wouldn’t have anything bad to say about her,” LaRose said.

LaRose says he’d consider cutting back some weekend voting hours to give relief to county boards of elections. He’d also like to modernize the election database to stay up to date on voter rolls.

Democratic state Rep. Kathleen Clyde announced yesterday she's running for secretary of state. She's pushed for expanded voting hours and opportunities in the Statehouse. 

Tags: 
Sen. Frank LaRose
Ohio Secretary of State
Dorothy Pelanda

Related Content

Rep. Kathleen Clyde Announces Her Bid for Secretary of State

By 21 hours ago
photo of Kathleen Clyde
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Democrats have their first official candidate running for statewide office other than the governor’s race. 

Democratic Rep. Kathleen Clyde of Kent is the first Democrat to announce her bid for Secretary of State in 2018, and really the first Democrat to announce a run for any down-ticket race.

GOP State Rep. Pelanda Is Running for Secretary of State

By Mar 1, 2017

More candidates are coming forward to run next year, not just for governor but also other statewide offices. There’s now a race building for the state’s top elections chief in 2018.

House Majority floor leader Dorothy Pelanda of Marysville says she’ll run for Secretary of State. She’s stressing her experience as a small-business owner experience and her concerns about voter fraud, which she admits is minimal. She’s the first Republican to announce for this office.