Sen. Portman Targeted by a New Ad Fighting the GOP's Newest Effort to Repeal Obamacare

By 12 minutes ago

Still from anti health care repeal ad

Sen. John McCain of Arizona has announced he'll vote 'no' on the latest Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. He was one of five U.S. Senators targeted in a new ad from a health-care consumer organization opposed to the latest Republican health care bill. Ohio's Rob Portman is another. 

“There’s an old saying – the definition of ‘insanity’ is doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results. Well, that’s what Congressional leaders are doing right now.”

The $200,000 ad campaign from the Community Catalyst Action Fund is airing on radio in Alaska, Arizona, West Virginia, Maine and Ohio – to put pressure on the senators from those states to defeat the latest bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Portman voted for the last repeal attempt in July, and has hinted he’s supportive of this one, but wants it to include money for the opioid crisis.

Fellow Republicans Gov. John Kasich has asked Portman to vote against it because it cuts Medicaid expansion, which covers more than 700,000 Ohioans.

Tags: 
Sen. Rob Portman
Affordaable Care Act
Graham-Cassidy Bill
Obamacare

Related Content

Portman Indicates Support for Another GOP Obamacare Replacement

By Sep 19, 2017
photo of Sen. Rob Portman
U.S. SENATE

Ohio’s U.S. senators appear to be split on the latest attempt to repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown has been against it, and Republican Sen. Rob Portman appears to be heading toward a "yes" vote.

In Akron, the Republican Healthcare Plan Is Being Met With Calls For a 'Single-Payer' System

By Jul 4, 2017
photo of Akron rib fest
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The U.S. Senate is expected to get back to work on the future of the Republican healthcare plan after this week's recess. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia checked with people at the Akron Rib, White and Blue Fest about what they think about the possible replacement for Obamacare.

Many people attending the rib festival said they haven’t followed the debate about healthcare closely enough.

Brown Says GOP's Latest Obamacare Replacement Strips Away Addiction Treatment, Other Crucial Funding

By Sep 20, 2017
Photo of Sherrod Brown
WKSU

Ohio's U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is criticizing the latest Republican effort to replace Obamacare, saying this new bill is worse than the others before it.

The measure, known as the Graham-Cassidy bill, would put Medicaid money into block grants and turn over control to the states.

In a conference call, Brown questioned the proposal for its lack of attention to the opioid crisis.

A Health Care CEO On Graham-Cassidy

By editor Sep 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Biggest Flash Points In The Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bill

By 18 hours ago

If Senate Republicans vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act this week, it would affect the health care of pretty much every American.

Here's a recap of four key flash points in the health overhaul debate with links to NPR coverage over the past six months, and our chart laying out how the Graham-Cassidy bill under consideration in the Senate addresses those issues compared with the Affordable Care Act.