Sen. Sherrod Brown Co-Sponsoring Bill To Combine Job Training With Addiction Recovery

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Sherrod Brown
    The Collectively Achieving Recovery and Employment (CARE) Act co-sponsored by Sen. Sherrod Brown establishes a $100 million grant fund from federal workforce programs to support job training and addiction recovery services.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Sen. Sherrod Brown has introduced legislation to address what he says is a growing problem for employers and for people getting treatment for addiction.

Earlier this week, the senator called for a comprehensive public health campaign to combat the opioid epidemic.

Now, he’s introducing the Collectively Achieving Recovery and Employment, or CARE, Act. It would divert $100 million from existing grant programs at the Departments of Labor and Health & Human Services to offer job training and recovery services together.

“It's not just [doing] the addiction treatment, then you go to job training. But that they're all talking to each other and understanding that the job training -- that a number of people in the job training programs -- might have suffered from addiction. And they need to pay special attention to what their challenges are versus somebody that's maybe right out of high school that's never suffered from addiction.”

The Democrat says he has bipartisan support for the bill, which he says is a response to hearing from mayors across Ohio that employers are having trouble finding workers.

“Too often, people don't qualify because of the drug test. And if they're getting addiction treatment, but they can't find work, their chances of falling back into addiction are so much higher."

Brown’s co-sponsor on the bill is Republican Sen. Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia.

Tags: 
Sen. Sherrod Brown
opioid abuse
Shelley Moore Capito
Department of Labor
Health & Human Services

Related Content

Brown Calls for Health Campaign to Fight Against Opioid Epidemic

By Matt Richmond Apr 9, 2018
Photo of Sherrod Brown
WKSU

At a City Club of Cleveland speech Monday, Sen. Sherrod Brown called for a major public health campaign to combat opioid addiction. The Ohio Democrat pointed to anti-smoking programs as a model.

Brown said that, much like the campaign against tobacco, it could take years of sustained effort to beat opioid use.

Sessions Promises Rapid Release of DEA Data on Opioid Sales

By Feb 27, 2018
Jeff Sessions
Screen capture of press conference

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and his counterparts from a half dozen other states joined U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to announce the next steps in the battle against opioid addiction. 

Sessions announced the federal government will join Ohio and hundreds of other local and state governments suing the companies that make and distribute opioid drugs.