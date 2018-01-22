Sen. Sherrod Brown: Shutdown is About More Than DACA

By Amy Eddings 3 hours ago
  • Sen. Sherrod Brown talks to reporters
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Federal employees around Ohio face uncertainty today as a government shutdown enters its third day.

Senate Democrats continue to press for a bill to address the fate of Dreamers, young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. It's a political gamble that could hurt Democrats in the midterm elections, especially in states like Ohio, which went for President Trump and his tough stance on illegal immigration. 

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, up for re-election this fall, said there's more at stake for him than the Dreamers.


“The issue is much bigger. The issue is, we can't simply continue with one-month-at-a-time budgets," Brown said.

Brown, speaking before Monday's early-morning procedural vote, says he supports a short-term funding plan of just two or three days to re-open the government and continue negotiations.

