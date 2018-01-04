Sherrod Brown's Bill to Track Synthetic Opioids Is on the President's Desk

By Jan 4, 2018

Brown (standing, on left) says fentanyl has killed more people in Ohio than any other place in the country.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Congress is sending a bill to the president in their push to address the nation’s drug epidemic. The legislation will give border agents access to high-tech equipment, making it easier to detect and stop the flow of the highly potent painkiller fentanyl.

Fentanyl comes mostly from China and was the cause of more than 2,300 deaths in Ohio in 2016.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says his bipartisan bill will help authorities stop the synthetic opioid from finding its way across U.S. borders and into other drugs.

“So many people think they’re taking heroin, which is dangerous enough and clearly contributes to their addiction. There’s fentanyl in these substances sometimes and it can cause death and Ohio has had more deaths than any place in the country,” Brown said.

The bill provides new equipment for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman is pushing a bill requiring more scrutiny of packages sent through the postal service. 

Tags: 
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown
synthetic opioids
fentanyl
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Related Content

Ohio's Overdose Crisis Extends Beyond Opioids

By Nov 26, 2017
Andrea Boxill
TIM RUDELL / WKKSU

The nature of the drug abuse driving Ohio’s state-wide overdose epidemic is more complex than opioids, according to the state official in charge of understanding it.

Ohio's Overdose Death Toll Tops 4,000

By Aug 30, 2017
Ohio Department of health death chart

Ohio’s overdose deaths increased by a third last year to 4,050. According to the numbers released today by the Ohio Department of Health, more than half of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Fentanyl and related drugs were a tiny percentage of the epidemic as late as 2013, but escalated dramatically in the last three years. And the even more powerful carfentanil – a large-animal tranquilizer – emerged in a big way in the second half of last year, killing 340 people in all of 2016.