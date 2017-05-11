Shuffle: Akron Indie Band 'Stems' Branches Out With New '80's-Infused Album

An Akron indie rock band is branching out on its upcoming album with a new sound. For this week’s Shuffle, WKSU’s Amanda Rabinowitz talks with The Devil Strip Magazine Music Editor Brittany Nader about ‘Stems.’

Stems is a four-piece founded by vocalist and guitarist Justin Seeker, bassist Mike Voris on bass , drummer Josh Weiss and guitarist Joel McAdams.

The sound

Nader says the band is indie rock, but Seeker describes it best: "If The Shins covered songs by The Cure."

Stems has an '80's influence that Nader says is a departure from Seeker's solo material. "[Those songs] were about paranoia and bad love. Their new album has danceable beats to it that's fun."

Branching out

Nader says guitarist Joel McAdams was the missing piece to completing the band. "Their guitar player had quit and Seeker went to the Zeyphr in Kent where Joel was a bartender." After talking about his troubles, he he asked McAdams to join the band.

"They're all pioneers of local music around here. They've all been in many bands and veterans of the local music. They found out they collaborate really well together and as a unit."

The band's new album will be released this summer. Check out Stems on Facebook