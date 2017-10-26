Shuffle: Akron Musician Jim Ballard's 11th Album is a Journey Down Two Paths

By 4 minutes ago

Jim Ballard released the double album, Ask John Steinbeck

Akron singer-songwriter Jim Ballard’s 11th album took him on a journey down two different paths. So, he recorded two versions of each song.

For this week’s Shuffle, WKSU’s Amanda Rabinowitz talked with Ballard about the creation of "Ask John Steinbeck," an experiment that brought together about a dozen musicians. 

Left lane, right lane
Jim Ballard’s music career has spanned more than four decades. In between albums, he’s opened his own recording studio, composed music for films, run marathons and even coached high-school baseball. But, about a year and a half ago, he started writing "Ask John Steinbeck." The album is 14 songs that he recorded with his usual lineup of electric and acoustic guitars, a Hammond organ, bass and drums.

But, then he realized the songs could tell another story.   

Jim Ballard

“As I was recording, I was also in the middle of sometimes going out and playing as a guest on somebody’s show and having to rework the songs so they would fit me solo,” he says.  

He thought about just recording a solo, unplugged version of the songs. “But, no, that felt like a cop-out.”

So, he decided instead to make a double album with an alternative version of each song. He called Side A, Right Lane and Side B, Left Lane. 

“Let’s take the same song and maybe do an acoustic guitar, a banjo, a fiddle, djembe and an upright bass.”

And Ballard says there was a twist – The musicians on the two discs are mostly different and were not allowed to hear the songs on the first arrangement.

“We wanted to make [the songs] theirs. The second disc I wanted to be closer to you and more intimate, more like you’d see a small band in a coffee house setting, versus a large band on disc A in a bigger venue setting.”

He called on musician friends including Joe Lang, Jon Mosey, Bill Watson, Wes McCraw, Tim Longfellow, Cathy Miller Grady, Robin Stratton and Ruth Billman.

Inspiration from a different Akron
One of Ballard’s favorite songs on the record is "The Bells of St. Mary’s," which reflects on his old Akron neighborhood.

St. Mary's Church in Akron

“I grew up in an Akron that doesn’t really exist anymore because the expressway came through when I was a very young kid and took our neighborhood.

"What I could see from the neighborhood and still can see is the tower of St. Mary’s church. I went to that grade school and got chased around by the janitor because we would hide in the bell tower and ring the bell.

"That bell tower is something that’s a constant, and that’s really what that song is about,” he says.

As for how the double-album experiment turned out, Ballard says he feels really good about it.

“The fun part of this was the journey of bringing the musicians in and asking their input and taking that input and letting them invest themselves, which they did.”

Jim Ballard and friends will perform the entire album this Sunday (Oct. 28) at GAR Hall in Peninsula. You can find tickets and information here.

Tags: 
Shuffle
Jim Ballard
GAR Hall

Related Content

Shuffle: Akron Artists Build A Vibrant Do-It-Yourself Music Community

By Oct 19, 2017
CityCop house show
CityCop

If you really want to experience Akron’s local music scene, you'll have to go to some unexpected places. For this week’s Shuffle, WKSU’s Amanda Rabinowitz talked about Akron’s vibrant do-it-yourself community with The Devil Strip’s music editor Brittany Nader and Max Adams of the emo hardcore band CityCop.

Akron's DIY scene has been growing over the last few years. 

Shuffle: Sofar Sounds Marks Three Years of Secret, Intimate Concerts in Cleveland

By Oct 12, 2017
Cleveland singer-songwriter Marina Strah
Sofar Sounds

A monthly concert series in Cleveland is about to mark three years. But you’ve likely never heard of it. That’s because Sofar Sounds’ performances are meant to be kept a secret. For this week’s Shuffle, we look at this subscription-only concert experience.

Imagine getting a ticket to a show but all the details --- from the performers to the location --- are a mystery until the last minute. That’s Sofar Sounds, or Sounds From a Room. It’s a subscription to intimate pop-up concerts.

Shuffle: Eclectic Bluegrass Band Punch Brothers Finds Inspiration In Oberlin

By Sep 28, 2017
Chris Thile of Punch Brothers leads a jam session at Oberlin Conservatory
Oberlin College

Punch Brothers is back in Northeast Ohio this week for the band’s fourth year as artist residents at Oberlin Conservatory. The group that mixes bluegrass, pop and classical is fronted by mandolin virtuoso and A Prairie Home Companion host, Chris Thile, and includes Oberlin College graduate Chris Eldridge on guitar. For this week’s Shuffle, Eldridge talks about the band’s ongoing residency.

Shuffle: Akron Sound Punk Rock Pioneer Buzz Clic Returns Home

By Sep 21, 2017
Rubber City Rebels

Akron punk rock pioneer Buzz Clic is coming home. The Hudson native was the lead guitarist for the Rubber City Rebels that shaped the Akron Sound of the 1970’s. Clic, who left for Los Angeles with the Rebels decades ago, is playing one show Friday night at Jilly’s Music Room with his band, Buzz Clic Adventure.