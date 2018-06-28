Shuffle: Cleveland Musician Holden Laurence Takes Center Stage in Center Field

  • Holden Laurence is following up his debut full-length album with a summer athem, "Indian Summer"
    Holden Laurence

Holden Laurence released his first full-length album last year with Wild Empty Promises. Now, he's releasing a new summer anthem the same week he plays a concert that draws on another of his great loves – Cleveland professional sports.

Laurence grew up in Willoughby and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. He returned home after graduating in 2013 and rejoined his friends in the popular Cleveland indie rock band, The Modern Electric

Last year, when the band was on a break, he went into the studio and recorded Wild Empty Promises.

"It's been one of the most rewarding experiences I've had as a musician," Laurence says.

"I've been writing songs for 10 years and playing gutiar for almost 20. It's taken a while to grow as a person in order to be able to grow as a musician and be able to do this."

'It's different when you're the one everyone's watching'

Adjusting to center stage
Laurence acknlowedges it's been a challenging transition.

"Even though I was in The Modern Electric, it's different when it's your own stuff and you have to do the PR and do radio appearances and organize shows and an album release.

"It's stressful to figure out how to take a song where there's a thousand tracks in a studio and who's going to play what. And then performing on stage, it's different when you're the one everyone's watching."

Learning to slow down
Laurence says in addition to adjusting to center stage, he's also starting to learn when to slow down. He says he recently took his first mini-vacation in five years. 

"I've taken time off and used it to record with The Modern Electric or record my stuff or play shows or tour. I didn't realize that -- you don't stop. And I enjoy the grind of it. It's just fun."

A summer anthem and stadium show
Next week, Laurence releases a new single, Indian Summer.

"It was recorded during the sessions for the new album. It will have 10 songs and this was the 11th extra one. I'm really excited about it."

He'll get to debut it July 7th when he plays a post-game concert at the stadium of the Class A Indians Affilate, Lake County Captains

For Laurence, it's an opportunity to combine his two loves -- music and Cleveland professional sports. 

"I grew up a milennial in the '90's. [The Indians] were the one good team in that stretch."

"I'm secretly trying to get Indian Summer in front of the Indians marketing people and be like, 'When we make the playoffs this year, it's a great anthem for that.'"

Laurence says more new music is expected in the fall.  

The Modern Electric, meanwhile, is performing in August at the inaugural InCuya Music Festival in downtown Cleveland. 

